These 1971 Cars Sent The American Muscle Era Out With A Bang

There have been two so-called "golden eras" for American muscle cars, both of which gave rise to some genuinely iconic vehicles. While the second era, which ended around 2024 or so, easily birthed the better cars — including headline-grabbing vehicles like the 1,025-hp Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 and bona-fide drivers' cars like the Chevy Camaro SS 1LE — we don't think it'd be controversial to say that the first, and original, muscle car era is the one that still looms large in the gearhead imagination.

Think of it this way: The nameplates that impressed car buyers and reviewers so much in the 2010s and 2020s were almost all revivals of ones that first emerged and made a name for themselves in in the '60s. It's a who's who of motoring legends, really: Challenger, Charger, Camaro, Mustang. One mustn't forget the nameplates that didn't make a triumphant return but are still feted to this day, too, like the Road Runner, HEMI 'Cuda, 442, and GTO.

Depending on who you ask, this original muscle car era may have lasted until as late as 1974 — the GTO's final year, lending a nice symmetry to the narrative — but we'd argue that 1971 was the final flourish of the muscle car as buyers knew it. Sure, some of these nameplates survived '71 and even lasted into the Malaise Era years of reduced horsepower, stricter emissions controls, and oil crises, but things were never quite the same after this year.