What Does '442' Mean On The Oldsmobile 442?

Even as the muscle car era fizzled out in the early '70s, the 442 stuck around longer than many other competitor models. Though it wasn't nearly as powerful as the earlier cars, you could still buy a rear-drive, V8-powered Olds Cutlass 442 as late as the 1987 model year. Then, the name would be revived once more for the 1990 and 1991 model years on the Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais 442. Powered by GM's double-overhead-cam "Quad 4" engine and a five-speed transmission, the W41 package made 190 horsepower. That may sound like a paltry figure compared to the W-30s of the '60s and '70s, but it was one of the faster cars in its class.

Of course, this front-drive, four-cylinder sports coupe shared nothing mechanical with the 442s of the past. Carburetors weren't even being used anymore at this point. Instead, Oldsmobile updated the meaning of the name to represent "four cylinders, four valves per cylinder, and two camshafts". The Cutlass Calais would be the final model, and the 442 name wouldn't return to the Olds lineup again. Unlike the Pontiac GTO, the retro-styled Camaro, and the new Dodge Challenger, which were reborn in the 2000s as modern muscle cars, the 442 would get no such revival. General Motors decided to phase out the Oldsmobile brand in the early 2000s, with things officially shutting down in 2004.