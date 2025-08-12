What Was The Last Oldsmobile Ever Made And What Happened To It?
Oldsmobile is a name that can trace its history back to pretty much the dawn of the automobile itself, the brand having established itself as early as 1987. Perhaps that's why it felt like such an event when General Motors announced it would be discontinuing the brand altogether in 2004. While the storied automaker had produced no shortage of legendary nameplates throughout its time, such as the iconic 4-4-2 muscle car, when the time came to stop production, the Oldsmobile lineup was anything but inspiring.
Final-year Oldsmobile models included the Alero, Bravada, and Silhouette: A compact sedan, mid-size SUV, and minivan, respectively. The Alero would prove to be the final car ever produced by Oldsmobile, in the form of the GLS Final 500 Collector's Edition. There was nothing mechanically unique about these Final 500 Aleros, but they did sport several cosmetic tweaks not featured on other Alero models. These differences included Dark Cherry Metallic paint, unique "Final 500" badging, embroidered leather seats, and matching floor mats.
While many became typical commuter cars, and have since met their maker in scrap yards up and down the country, the very last Alero Final 500 — and therefore the final Oldsmobile ever made — enjoyed a rather different fate. Car number 500 was signed by staff and factory workers, and immediately went to the R.E. Olds Transportation Museum in Lansing, Michigan, before later spending time at the General Motors Heritage Center. This would be the Alero's home until 2017, when GM put the car up for auction with no prior explanation.
The final Oldsmobile sold at auction in 2017
The car, which was assembled on April 29, 2004, was sold at State Line Auto Auction in Waverly, New York, on December 15, 2017. The Alero wasn't alone in finding a new home that day, as GM also chose to release a '99 Cutlass and '96 Ciera from its clutches for the auction.
According to Kelley Blue Book, a 2004 Oldsmobile Alero GLS Sedan carried an MSRP of $23,675 when new, and a fair purchase price for one today would be in the region of $2,827. Final 500 Edition versions unsurprisingly fetch a little more, due to the unique finishes and collector interest: An 87-mile example sold on Bring A Trailer earlier this year for $15,555, and while that's a significant premium above what KBB suggests is fair for one in average condition, it's nowhere near what was commanded by the last ever built.
The final Oldsmobile ever made managed a $42,000 hammer price, which demonstrates the significance of this otherwise underwhelming compact sedan. Arguably, this final Alero represents one of the most important moments of Oldsmobile's history, even if it's not a particularly happy moment to celebrate. The aforementioned Cutlass and Ciera managed $17,000 and $15,000, respectively.