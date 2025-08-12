What Was The Last Oldsmobile Ever Made And What Happened To It?

Oldsmobile is a name that can trace its history back to pretty much the dawn of the automobile itself, the brand having established itself as early as 1987. Perhaps that's why it felt like such an event when General Motors announced it would be discontinuing the brand altogether in 2004. While the storied automaker had produced no shortage of legendary nameplates throughout its time, such as the iconic 4-4-2 muscle car, when the time came to stop production, the Oldsmobile lineup was anything but inspiring.

Final-year Oldsmobile models included the Alero, Bravada, and Silhouette: A compact sedan, mid-size SUV, and minivan, respectively. The Alero would prove to be the final car ever produced by Oldsmobile, in the form of the GLS Final 500 Collector's Edition. There was nothing mechanically unique about these Final 500 Aleros, but they did sport several cosmetic tweaks not featured on other Alero models. These differences included Dark Cherry Metallic paint, unique "Final 500" badging, embroidered leather seats, and matching floor mats.

While many became typical commuter cars, and have since met their maker in scrap yards up and down the country, the very last Alero Final 500 — and therefore the final Oldsmobile ever made — enjoyed a rather different fate. Car number 500 was signed by staff and factory workers, and immediately went to the R.E. Olds Transportation Museum in Lansing, Michigan, before later spending time at the General Motors Heritage Center. This would be the Alero's home until 2017, when GM put the car up for auction with no prior explanation.