5 Classic Muscle Cars That Could Hold Their Own Against The 1971 HEMI Cuda

The 1969 COPO (Central Office Production Order) Chevy Camaro ZL1 earned almost instant legend status when Illinois Chevy dealer Fred Gibb — who happened to run drag races on the side — put together a package that included a 427-cubic inch V8 with an aluminum block and heads that shaved about 100 pounds from the standard-issue 396's bulk. Gibb ordered 50 cars, 10 each in silver, green, orange, and two shades of blue.

They all had Positraction rear axles with a 4.10:1 gear ratio, upgraded rear springs and radiators, and power front disc brakes. Gibb's custom package was given the designation 9560, which differentiated it from the 9561 COPO package created by Don Yenko, which had an iron-block 427.

Chevy built 69 Camaros with the 9560 package, with about 20 going straight to the dragstrip and the rest to Gibbs' dealership. He was only able to sell 13 of them, and the failed investment almost sunk him financially. The COPO Camaro' ZL1s 5.3 second 0-60 time put it just a tick behind the 1971 HEMI 'Cuda, although it topped out at "only" 125 miles per hour.

[Featured image by Sicnag via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC By 2.0]