Why Was The Oldsmobile 442 Discontinued?

The Oldsmobile 442 was an intermediate-sized high-performance muscle car that had a place in the Oldsmobile lineup during most years from mid-1964 until 1991. The original meaning of the 442's name comes from it having a four-barrel carburetor, a four-speed transmission, and a dual exhaust setup. The car's specs evolved over the years, with the 1968 version available with a three-speed transmission and two-barrel carburetor. The name confusingly remained, although the hyphenated 4-4-2 of the car's first generation became simply the 442 in 1968 as well.

The go-go years for the Oldsmobile 442, as well as for most other American-made muscle cars, ran from the late 1960s to the early 1970s. After that, both safety and emissions regulations began to strangle the high-performance muscle car market. As emissions controls took hold, insurance rates went up, and oil prices increased. Horsepower dropped, leading to the decline of the muscle car.

The name was applied one final time to a downsized 1990-91 version of the front-drive, compact-sized Cutlass Calais. The final Olds 442 sported a high-output Oldsmobile Quad 4 engine, sending 180 horsepower to the front wheels. Oldsmobile itself ceased operations a few years later, shutting down in 2004. Today, the 1991 Oldsmobile Quad 442 is a rare sight to see.