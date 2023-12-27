Why The 1991 Oldsmobile Quad 442 W-41 Is Such A Rare Sight To See

Oldsmobile began offering the 4-4-2 as an option package on the existing F-85 (not the one with the strange Jetfire Turbo Rocket engine) and Cutlass models starting in 1964. It became its own line in '68, where the hyphens were subsequently dropped. Production continued until it was technically stopped in 1987. However, Olds quasi-revived the badge in '91 when it released the Quad 442 front-wheel drive Cutlass Calais.

The Calais had been in production since 1985, but Oldsmobile sent it out with a bang before it was discontinued in 1991. The Quad 442 — complete with a four-cylinder engine, four valves per cylinder, and two camshafts (thus the 442 designation) — was not your father's Oldsmobile.

You're not alone if you can't recall such a thing ever existing. Some sources claim only 200 were made (all in March 1991), while others say 241 were produced. Whatever the actual number, they subsequently sat on car lots, not selling. It wasn't because they weren't good cars, but because no one knew about them.

Olds also tried to glom onto people's nostalgia by offering the Quad 442 with "W" designations (harkening back to the 4-4-2 W-30 package), the base W-40 edition, and a performance option called the W-41. The base W-40 engine was a naturally-aspirated DOHC 2.3 four-cylinder cranking out a respectable 180 hp at 6,200 rpm and 160 ft-lbs of torque. It was mated to a five-speed manual transmission and went from 0 – 60 mph in about 7.5 seconds.