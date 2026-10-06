10 Android Phones That Beat The Google Pixel 11 Pro's Battery Life

Google's Pixel 11 lineup, in particular the Pro, is out now. We reviewed the Pixel 11 and quite liked it. Having said that, there are downsides to Pixel phones, one of which is their sometimes lackluster battery life. According to Google, the Pixel 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro XL get more than 30 hours of battery life, which seems right in line with competitors, but a lot of other Android phones can endure longer despite not having Google's fancy Tensor AI chips and on-device AI. We'd like to show you a few.

Before we dive into this, we will be the first to admit that battery life is a tricky topic. How good a phone's battery life is can vary wildly depending on whether it's doing menial everyday tasks like messaging, playing a demanding game, or sitting unused in standby mode. Factors like its chipset, its engineering, which flavor of Android it's using, and more contribute to power consumption. Even lab tests yield results that disagree.

In short, a big battery is not the only piece of the puzzle, and you won't find one single number that perfectly describes battery life. We'll take a look at what manufacturers are saying, plus independent sources, to give you an idea of the battery life on Pixel 11 Pro competitors. The Pixel 11 Pro has the advantage in some areas, but not in others.