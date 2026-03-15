This AI-Powered 'Robot Phone' Has The Strangest Camera We've Seen Yet

Phone gimbals are one of those accessories that content creators swear by but never actually want to carry around. Now, Honor thinks it has an answer for that, and it showed up to the first day of MWC 2026 in Barcelona itself to prove it.

That comes in the form of the Honor Robot Phone, and it's called a robot because it's got a literal mechanical arm sticking out of it. Now, normally it's tucked in, but when extended, it's got a camera perched on a gimbal at the top. If you're familiar with gimbals — like the DJI Osmo Mobile 6, for instance — the arm's design will certainly look familiar — except this one's a lot tinier and is somehow crammed into a phone. When folded away, you can barely tell it's there from a distance, though that camera island does seem to stick out significantly.

Of course, though, a simple gimbal action doesn't turn a phone into a robot. There's some genuine robotic stuff this thing can do as well — for instance, the camera head can actually nod in agreement, shake side to side to say no. It can even bob along to music, as reported by Engadget.

But that's just an arm, and there's only so much an arm can express without a face. Honor has covered that part, too, with an AI companion that pops up on the screen. You can talk to it like you would to a human on a video call — that includes asking questions and getting responses through on-screen text. The arm is really just an extension of that into the physical world, adding gestures to the mix. For instance, in the demo video, someone asked for outfit suggestions, and the little camera weighed in by nodding or shaking.