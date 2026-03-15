This AI-Powered 'Robot Phone' Has The Strangest Camera We've Seen Yet
Phone gimbals are one of those accessories that content creators swear by but never actually want to carry around. Now, Honor thinks it has an answer for that, and it showed up to the first day of MWC 2026 in Barcelona itself to prove it.
That comes in the form of the Honor Robot Phone, and it's called a robot because it's got a literal mechanical arm sticking out of it. Now, normally it's tucked in, but when extended, it's got a camera perched on a gimbal at the top. If you're familiar with gimbals — like the DJI Osmo Mobile 6, for instance — the arm's design will certainly look familiar — except this one's a lot tinier and is somehow crammed into a phone. When folded away, you can barely tell it's there from a distance, though that camera island does seem to stick out significantly.
Of course, though, a simple gimbal action doesn't turn a phone into a robot. There's some genuine robotic stuff this thing can do as well — for instance, the camera head can actually nod in agreement, shake side to side to say no. It can even bob along to music, as reported by Engadget.
But that's just an arm, and there's only so much an arm can express without a face. Honor has covered that part, too, with an AI companion that pops up on the screen. You can talk to it like you would to a human on a video call — that includes asking questions and getting responses through on-screen text. The arm is really just an extension of that into the physical world, adding gestures to the mix. For instance, in the demo video, someone asked for outfit suggestions, and the little camera weighed in by nodding or shaking.
What's actually inside this thing
On the hardware front, Honor says it built its own micro motor to power all those movements. CEO James Li showed it off on stage, claiming it's roughly 70 percent smaller than what's currently available, and demonstrated that it was smaller than a one-euro coin. That allowed the company to squeeze what it calls the industry's smallest four-degrees-of-freedom gimbal into the phone. The primary shooter uses a 200MP sensor with three-axis stabilisation, and there are additional cameras behind the fold-away panel for when you don't need the gimbal doing its thing. That 200MP count could put it right up there with some of the best camera phones currently on the market.
Honor has also announced a collaboration with ARRI Image Science, the German company known for professional cinema cameras, to bring more refined colour processing to the Robot Phone. Features like AI Object Tracking and AI SpinShot – which handles smooth 90 and 180-degree rotational movements — round out the software side. One obvious worry is durability. After all, we've watched pop-up camera phones come and go before, and those were attempting far simpler mechanical tasks. But Honor says it's using the same steel and titanium alloy found in its foldable phones, rated with a tensile strength of 2,800 MPa.
For those looking to buy an Honor Robot Phone, the company plans to sell this in China during the second half of 2026. There's no word on pricing. As for whether any of this matters commercially, IDC's Francisco Jeronimo told CNBC he sees it as more of a "marketing push" to build brand recognition outside China, where Honor currently holds just around 3 percent of the European market. Whether that actually translates into real sales once it launches remains very much an open question.