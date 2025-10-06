DJI's Osmo Mobile 6 Gimbal Gives Your iPhone 3-Axis Stabilization — For Less Than $110
DJI's Osmo Mobile 6 is last year's entry in the company's line of smartphone gimbals, and despite its premium build and feature set, it can often be found for under $110 at major retailers. The gimbal delivers three-axis stabilization designed to smooth out shaky footage for a variety of iPhones, including the latest iPhone 17 series. In practice, that means it can handle heavier phones like the iPhone Pro Max series with ease, while keeping shots steady whether you're jogging or trying low-angle clips.
The phone mounts with a strong magnetic clamp that locks into the arm, and unfolding the device powers it on automatically. For iPhone users, DJI's Quick Launch kicks in as soon as the phone is attached, instantly opening the Mimo app to start recording without delay. Inside the box, DJI includes a mini tripod, charging cable, and soft pouch alongside the gimbal, so you can start using it immediately. At this price, it's one of the most cost-effective ways to get professional-looking handheld video without moving to a larger, bulkier rig.
Compact design, flexible controls
The gimbal's design underwent modifications at DJI to achieve better comfort and versatility. The textured handle provides a secure hold while the folding arm collapses into a compact form that can be stored in a pocket. The new Side Wheel allows you to operate both zoom and focus functions, improving your video recording accuracy. Unfortunately, you can't adjust the wheel's sensitivity, so it might take some getting used to. The gimbal also features a compact display screen, which shows essential information about battery power and operational modes.
The physical controls, such as the joystick that enables tilt and pan movements, the trigger functions that lock orientation or reset the view, and the mode button that lets you switch between stabilization modes, give you an intuitive experience. The camera features four specialized modes, which include Follow, Tilt Lock, FPV, and Spin Shot for various recording applications.
Combined with an extendable selfie stick that reaches over eight inches, the gimbal doubles as a tool for higher angles or wide crowd shots. Despite being made of plastic, the build feels solid and reliable. DJI's clamp supports most modern phones, accommodating widths up to 84 mm and thickness up to 10 mm. Even some of the world's biggest smartphones will fit snugly into it.
Mimo app and smart shooting features
Much of the Osmo Mobile 6's appeal comes from DJI's Mimo companion app, which unlocks a range of modes. These include Timelapse, Hyperlapse, Slow Motion, Panorama, and Dyna-Zoom for dramatic push-pull shots. Story Mode and Shot Guides are designed for beginners, guiding users through step-by-step captures and auto-editing clips with transitions, titles, and music. Active Track 5.0 is another standout, keeping subjects centered even if they move quickly or briefly go out of sight. Gesture controls make it easy to start or stop recording without touching the phone, useful for solo creators.
iPhone owners benefit from the most seamless integration. Android users can get full access to stabilization and shooting modes, but the Mimo app isn't in the Google Play Store, forcing them to install it manually. The Osmo Mobile 6 gimbal's battery life is around six hours on a charge, with USB-C recharging taking just over an hour.
For accessories, DJI sells extras like a fill-light clamp and spare mounts, but the core package already covers most needs. While higher-end competitors like the Insta360 Flow may offer longer runtimes or advanced tracking, DJI's combination of portability, stabilization, and price is difficult to match. For creators who want smooth, cinematic smartphone footage without investing in professional rigs, the Osmo Mobile 6 at under $110 is an easy recommendation.