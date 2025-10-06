DJI's Osmo Mobile 6 Gimbal Gives Your iPhone 3-Axis Stabilization — For Less Than $110

The gimbal's design underwent modifications at DJI to achieve better comfort and versatility. The textured handle provides a secure hold while the folding arm collapses into a compact form that can be stored in a pocket. The new Side Wheel allows you to operate both zoom and focus functions, improving your video recording accuracy. Unfortunately, you can't adjust the wheel's sensitivity, so it might take some getting used to. The gimbal also features a compact display screen, which shows essential information about battery power and operational modes.

The physical controls, such as the joystick that enables tilt and pan movements, the trigger functions that lock orientation or reset the view, and the mode button that lets you switch between stabilization modes, give you an intuitive experience. The camera features four specialized modes, which include Follow, Tilt Lock, FPV, and Spin Shot for various recording applications.

Combined with an extendable selfie stick that reaches over eight inches, the gimbal doubles as a tool for higher angles or wide crowd shots. Despite being made of plastic, the build feels solid and reliable. DJI's clamp supports most modern phones, accommodating widths up to 84 mm and thickness up to 10 mm. Even some of the world's biggest smartphones will fit snugly into it.