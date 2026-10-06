12 All-Terrain Tires That Outperform The Pirelli Scorpion AT Plus

While Pirelli doesn't offer quite as many tire options as other major brands on the market, it still makes sure to cover plenty of ground with the tires that it does have on sale. The Italian manufacturer's ultra-high-performance road tires like the P Zeros are the standard, so to speak, but it also makes some pretty competitive models in other areas of the industry, with the all-terrain segment being a big focus as well. Right now, the Scorpion AT Plus is the main and most popular all-terrain tire, and the new XTM AT hasn't been on the market long enough to gather solid data yet.

The Scorpion AT Plus is one of the highest-rated all-terrain tires on the market right now, balancing strong on-road performance with solid trail capability. Pirelli uses a symmetrical tread pattern, also described as irregular in block placement. The staggered shoulder blocks also flow into the center tread, helping achieve its well-rounded on-road profile. Overall, Tire Rack awards the Scorpion a 93% best-of-class rating — one of the main criteria for inclusion on this list.

However, other tires in the segment have it beaten in other crucial areas, and sometimes outperforming it where it excels the most. Here's a look at 12 all-terrain tires with better ratings than the Pirelli Scorpion AT Plus, offering superior performance on- or off-road, or sometimes both.