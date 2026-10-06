12 All-Terrain Tires That Outperform The Pirelli Scorpion AT Plus
While Pirelli doesn't offer quite as many tire options as other major brands on the market, it still makes sure to cover plenty of ground with the tires that it does have on sale. The Italian manufacturer's ultra-high-performance road tires like the P Zeros are the standard, so to speak, but it also makes some pretty competitive models in other areas of the industry, with the all-terrain segment being a big focus as well. Right now, the Scorpion AT Plus is the main and most popular all-terrain tire, and the new XTM AT hasn't been on the market long enough to gather solid data yet.
The Scorpion AT Plus is one of the highest-rated all-terrain tires on the market right now, balancing strong on-road performance with solid trail capability. Pirelli uses a symmetrical tread pattern, also described as irregular in block placement. The staggered shoulder blocks also flow into the center tread, helping achieve its well-rounded on-road profile. Overall, Tire Rack awards the Scorpion a 93% best-of-class rating — one of the main criteria for inclusion on this list.
However, other tires in the segment have it beaten in other crucial areas, and sometimes outperforming it where it excels the most. Here's a look at 12 all-terrain tires with better ratings than the Pirelli Scorpion AT Plus, offering superior performance on- or off-road, or sometimes both.
BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO3
BFGoodrich's all-terrain tire lineup is one of the most highly regarded in the industry at the moment, and for good reason. BFGoodrich currently produces five main all-terrain tires, each geared toward different uses. If you want the most capable tire, though, the All-Terrain T/A K03 is the latest and most kitted-out option in this area. The older K02 also has higher ratings than the Scorpion AT Plus, but we'd still recommend the K03 with its updated features and slightly stronger scores across the board.
In fact, as per Tire Rack, the K03 score can't get any better on average. It gets a 100% in the best-of-class category, with over 3.8 million miles put on the clock by owners who've submitted their ratings. The on-road score is the highest, thanks to BFGoodrich deciding to make the K03 a more balanced, all-round tire. The new symmetrical interlocking tread blocks aim to provide more stability and structural support, all while leaving plenty of void space to get rid of unwanted elements stuck between them. The tire uses the brand's Baja-developed tech to help protect the sidewalls as well, so you shouldn't have to worry about getting derailed.
Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac RT
Another American brand putting together some pretty capable all-terrain tires is Goodyear. The long-standing Wrangler series is what keeps Goodyear competing at the very top, and it is another one that has plenty of different variants catering to different needs. When it comes to getting the most for your money, though, the DuraTract RT beats many tires full-stop, not just the Wrangler range itself. Similar to the Scorpion AT Plus, the Wrangler DuraTrac RT is built for both on- and off-road performance, but comes out ahead in the crucial areas.
The design of this tire is something of a blend of what other brands do, using a traditional, separate shoulder block with an interlocking tread pattern in between. The sidewalls use the brand's Durawall tech, which, combined with the DuPont Kevlar integrated into the tire, aims to make it one of the toughest you can buy. This tire also received a 100% rating on Tire Rack, with the dry and off-road ability both achieving an average score of 9.2. If you have a full-size truck or SUV, Car and Driver also ranks the Duratrac RT among the best for these vehicles. Be prepared to spend a decent amount on them, though, starting at $240 per tire if you buy through Goodyear itself.
Bridgestone Dueler A/T Ascent
If you're looking for the ultimate on-road all-terrain tire that can still more than hold its own when you're on looser surfaces, Bridgestone's offering in the form of the Dueler A/T Ascent is one of the go-to tires. Instead of producing a large range of all-terrain tires, Bridgestone is one of the brands that keeps things much more limited, with the Dueler A/T Ascent being the only option in the segment alongside the commercial-grade M700 HD. Still, the Japanese outfit also manages to get a 100% best-in-category score in Tire Rack's ratings.
Considering the focus on on-road performance, this is the area that gets the most praise. Car and Driver says that the Dueler A/T Ascent is a superlative all-terrain tire for road driving as well. Bridgestone uses a symmetrical tread pattern that's much more uniform than others on this list, but the sawtooth philosophy and staggered shoulder blocks still make it a great off-road choice, getting an excellent score on Tire Rack. The edges are also designed to improve comfort off the trails, working in tandem with the center rib and 3D sipe tech to cover all bases on the road.
Continental TerrainContact A/T
Continental has been up there with the best in the industry with the TerrainContact A/T tire since it was introduced back in 2016. After 10 years leading the brand in this area, the new and improved A/T2 model was released earlier this year, but due to being so new, there hasn't been quite enough time for solid data to be gathered on it. But even the older tire still holds up when it comes to its ratings, beating its Pirelli rival in some areas. It reaches 96% in the best-in-category section of Tire Rack's rating, but when breaking it down, there are some important caveats to consider.
The TerrainContact A/T is another tire that gets its highest praise for on-road performance, scoring highest in both dry and wet conditions. It came out ahead in Tire Rack's 2025 on-road all-terrain tire test, beating out plenty of industry favorites in these areas in particular. The center block of the five-rib design quickly stands out when looking at the tire, which is almost a staple when trying to achieve a quiet and responsive drive on tarmac. You also get TractionPlus tech, which helps deliver best-in-class wet braking, at least based on Continental's own testing.
Nitto Ridge Grappler
Rather than offering a wide range of tires, Nitto keeps things tight-knit and focuses on highly specific models for specific functions. Under Toyo's ownership, which also makes one of the best all-terrain tires, Nitto's flagship series is the Grappler. There are three main models in the Grappler series, and the one we're focusing on here is the Ridge Grappler. This is the least extreme of the three mud-terrain options, blending the most rugged features with standard all-terrain tires that provide good on-road performance.
As per Tire Rack, the Ridge Grappler scores very well despite being one of the most aggressive designs on this list. In fact, it matches the Pirelli Scorpion AT Plus in this area and, unsurprisingly, beats it for off-road capability. Overall, the Ridge Grappler gets a 95% best-in-category score. Nitto opts for a variable tread pattern for this tire, with the lateral Z grooves providing the necessary traction for tough conditions. For pricing, the smallest 16-inch options start at around $230, so it's not a cheap tire, to say the least.
General Grabber X3
Sticking with more extreme all-terrain tires, another top option in this segment comes from General. Owned by Continental – one of the most well-known American tire brands — it's no surprise that General offers plenty of tire choices. The Grabber series crosses multiple segments, but is primarily used in the all-terrain segment. And at the top of the list for both capability and ratings is the Grabber X3.
This is the top-spec mud terrain tire for General, with a super-aggressive tread design to deliver its performance. The massive shoulder blocks most likely catch your eye first, with the high-void design used on both the shoulder and center tread blocks, helping it achieve a 9.2 rating for off-roading as per Tire Rack. Still, it scores well for on-road performance. Overall, the 98% best-in-category score helps with justifying the price, which tends to cross $300 per tire no matter what size you go for.
Falken WildPeak A/T4W
Back to the tires that blend off-road performance with all-weather adaptability, only a select few are on the same level as the Falken WildPeak A/T4W. Sitting in the middle of the WildPeak lineup, the A/T4W is one of the most well-rounded tires on this list, according to the owner ratings submitted on Tire Rack. It gets an excellent rating in each category, with the wet and dry performance being where it takes an extra step. Its treadwear is another strong point, backed by a super competitive 65,000-mile tread warranty.
Falken uses a symmetrical tread pattern design with staggered shoulder blocks for the A/T4W. The center blocks feature a similar interlocking design seen in a few others in the segment, but heavily markets the strength and rigidity of the tread, with the towing ability being something Falken improved this time around. The Duraspec sidewall tech also keeps the tire as safe as possible from damage and punctures both on- and off-road, not really ignoring any crucial aspect a good all-terrain tire needs to have. It's also one of the cheaper tires despite its super-high 98% rating, with smaller sizes starting at around $175 per tire.
Toyo Open Country III
Going back to Toyo, the primary tire that the Japanese brand has been competing with since 2020 is the Open Country III. This tire often finds itself pretty high on a lot of lists for a few main reasons, being one of the most adaptable all-terrain tires that falls more into the mid-range price point. The smaller tires won't cost you too much at around $180, but 18-inch sizes and above will often cross the $300 mark. However, judging by user ratings, you'll definitely get your money's worth.
There isn't a section on Tire Rack where the Open Country III doesn't get an excellent score, resulting in a 97% best-in-category average. Tire Rack also reports 8.5 million miles on these tires, so there's plenty of user experience behind those numbers, too. A step down from the rugged R/T models, the Open Country III includes the essentials for great road driving alongside all-terrain capability, using aggressive lateral grooves with plenty of space between the tread for ejection. The lugs in between the staggered shoulder blocks will also help provide better grip on loose terrain.
Kumho Road Venture AT52
If the impressive on-road driving capability of the Scorpion AT Plus is a big bonus in your book, then Kumho's Road Venture AT52 is another to match the Italian competitor in this specific area, while outperforming it elsewhere. The least extreme in the Road Venture series, the AT52 still features one of the more aggressive designs, putting sawtooth edges to use on the shoulder blocks and integrating seamlessly with the symmetrical, interlocking tread for a consistent contact patch on- and off-road.
On-road performance is almost identical to the Scorpion AT Plus in ratings, but the Road Venture AT52 comes out ahead in comfort and tread life thanks to its five-pitch philosophy, which creates consistency across the tire. These benefits earn it a 96% overall rating on Tire Rack, compared with the segment leader, and it's also a little more affordable than the Pirelli at equal sizes.
BFGoodrich Trail-Terrain T/A
The All-Terrain T/A K03 is one of the best if you need top-tier off-road capability, but if you'd be better off with a tire that operates well on the tarmac, you may be better off paying attention to BFGoodrich's reputation in the segment. The Trail-Terrain T/A is closer in purpose and design to the Scorpion AT Plus. Specifically marketed as the brand's on-road all-terrain tire, the areas where it stands head and shoulders above are dry performance and overall comfort level, helping it get to its 96% best-in-category rating on Tire Rack.
It's important to note that these tires aren't designed for heavy off-roading like some other tires on the list. They'll comfortably handle light off-roading, but you won't get the grip you need on deeper/more challenging terrain. Still, the three center tread rows feature an aggressive, symmetrical design akin to the more extreme models in BFGoodrich's lineup, but they use more standard, continuous shoulder blocks instead of the larger, wider blocks on more off-road-dedicated options. This not only helps keep road noise down, but also improves overall tread life. Many sizes come in at around $200, but deals on specific sizes on Tire Rack sometimes come in under $150 per tire.
Cooper Discoverer AT3 XLT
One of Cooper's highest-rated tires on sale right now across its lineup is the Discoverer AT3 XLT. Introduced in 2018, it's been on the market longer than many other tires here, so owners have had plenty of time to judge its performance. And judging by the ratings on Tire Rack, including a 97% best-in-category rating, it doesn't have many weaknesses. Winter conditions are the only area that doesn't get rated extra highly, but it still outperforms the Scorpion AT Plus in every way.
This is another tire designed with tread preservation in mind, aiming to have a consistent contact patch at all times. Cooper's Even Wear Arc tech is put to use, which gives it the distinct visual appearance of a less extreme all-terrain tire. However, Cooper stresses that the AT3 XLT is still more than capable on the trails, thanks to pronounced shoulder tread. You'll get a 60,000-mile tread warranty, which is very useful for a tire that's also designed to handle towing heavy loads comfortably.
Firestone Destination X/T
Firestone Tires is one prominent brand we haven't mentioned yet. Like many of its American counterparts, the Nashville-based manufacturer likes to get into as many segments of the industry as it can, giving you plenty of choice if you need extra capability. In terms of ratings, Firestone remains strong in its all-terrain lineup, with the Destination X/T being in the middle of the road-focused terrain tires and the top-range mud options.
It's also in the exact same category as the Scorpion AT Plus, making comparisons much easier between the two. All of the standard features you'd expect from an all-terrain tire are present, including a symmetrical, interlocking tread design with consistent void space between the blocks for ample ejection. The Destination X/T is a little more aggressive with its layout, though, with biting edges featuring more prominently on both the center and shoulder blocks. Still, the Firestone option gets excellent tread-wear ratings alongside its off-road ability on Tire Rack, coming closer to best-in-category territory at 95%.
Methodology
To select the tires chosen for this list, we used a mixture of consumer ratings and professional reviews to settle on the models that come out ahead of the Pirelli Scorpion AT Plus. This includes the large database of ratings available on Tire Rack, which breaks down each aspect of the tire for comparison. For professional reviews, we've also included tires that outlets such as Car and Driver rate well.