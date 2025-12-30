Are Cooper Tires Better Than Goodyear? What Consumer Reports Data Says

Cooper and Goodyear have been making tires in America for over a century now. Cooper Tire can trace its roots back to the 1910s, while Goodyear has been around for even longer: founder F.A. "Frank" Seiberling first established the brand in 1898. That's not quite early enough to make it the oldest tire brand still operating, but it's still pretty early all the same.

The two tire brands share more than just a made-in-America heritage and histories that stretch back more than 100 years, though. Goodyear purchased Cooper Tires in 2021, uniting these stalwarts of the American tire manufacturing industry under one roof. But while the two companies share ownership, Goodyear has a clear advantage in tire quality — at least, according to Consumer Reports' testing.

Goodyear placed in the top 10 of Consumer Reports' best tires of 2025, alongside other prominent names such as Nokian Tyres, Hankook, and Kumho. Conversely, Cooper Tires didn't even make it into the 18 best brands, ranking lower in CR's estimation than brands such as Nitto and budget-oriented GT Radial.