The World's Oldest Tire Brand Has Been Around Since The 1800s

The first automobile hit the streets in Mannheim, Germany, on July 3, 1886. It was created and driven by mechanical engineer Karl Benz, who managed to get the one-cylinder, ¾-horsepower, four-stroke gasoline engine up to a blistering speed of 10 mph. This first car had only three wire-spoked wheels, which far more closely resembled those found on a bicycle than the ones we see on cars today. A trend that shouldn't be surprising, given that some big changes have been made to car tires over the last 100 years.

As these new-fangled inventions began to gain momentum with the public, it didn't take long for existing rubber companies to realize they had an opportunity and transitioned into producing the four very essential items used on every vehicle. However, labeling a company as the world's "oldest" tire brand is up for debate, because several were already in existence (making various rubber products) long before they ever manufactured a single automobile tire. BFGoodrich, Continental AG, Pirelli, Michelin, Kelly, Goodyear, and Nokian all emerged during the 1800s, and each has some intriguing claims for being called the oldest tire company on some level. It all boils down to the criteria you use.

BFGoodrich claims it opened North America's first tire factory in Akron, Ohio, in 1870. However, it didn't actually get around to making its first pneumatic car tire until 1896. For the previous 26 years, it made rubber products, including hoses and bike tires. It also established the first tire research center in the United States, but that didn't happen until 1908.