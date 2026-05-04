What's The Difference Between Goodyear Duratrac And Duratrac RT Tires?
Goodyear is among many of the many major tire brands, and that's been the case pretty much since the first Goodyear tire rolled off of the production line. In the century-plus since that molded piece of vulcanized rubber hit the road, Goodyear has built out its line of offerings to include a vast range of tires fit for passenger vehicles, SUVs, trucks and 4x4s.
You may not know it, but Goodyear also claims ownership over almost a dozen other notable tire brands. When it comes to trucks, SUVs and other 4x4s, however, Goodyear's Wrangler lineup has become a standout, as they are known to be a durable all-terrain option that performs as well on the roadways as they do when you head off the beaten path. Given their popularity with off-road enthusiasts, the Wrangler shingle has itself expanded well beyond just the handful of options available when Goodyear debuted the line.
These days, there are even subsets of options within the greater Wrangler lineup, including the DuraTrac and DuraTrac RT models. If you're unfamiliar with the DuraTrac family, the tires were essentially positioned as a hybrid model built for high performance wherever you may roam. While they share a similar name, they also display some distinct differences that anyone who might be interested in purchasing a set may want to consider. The RT designation itself stands for rugged terrain, but there's more to it.
How the Duratrac and Duratrac RT differ
The DuraTracs are some of the more recent RT additions, with Goodyear introducing the line in 2023. The DuraTrac RTs have proven more than capable since, and even earned a spot on our own list of the best Goodyear tires for SUVs.
Given the rugged terrain designation, you'd be correct in assuming those tires are designed to be a little bit tougher than their other counterparts. While both DuraTrac tires claim resistance to damage on and off the road, Goodyear actually built Kevlar into the RT model's makeup, giving them a distinct edge in off-road toughness. The RTs also boast an extended over-the-shoulder tread design and a three-ply sidewall that Goodyear paired with its trademarked Durawall compound, making them more resistant to cuts, punctures and abrasions.
While the Kevlar-built RTs might be tougher, the standard Duratrac tires are hardly lightweights in that category. Still, they do appear to be geared more towards on-road and light off-road driving, with Goodyear utilizing its TractiveGroove Technology for enhanced traction in mud and snow, along with high-angled center tread blocks for a smoother and quieter on-road experience. Meanwhile, both tires have earned a Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation, meaning they're ideal for winter weather. Both DuraTrac versions come with a 60-day satisfaction guarantee, and both come with a 50,000-mile tread warranty. Despite their differences, both of these will be solid options for those looking to go off the beaten path more often.