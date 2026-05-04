What's The Difference Between Goodyear Duratrac And Duratrac RT Tires?

Goodyear is among many of the many major tire brands, and that's been the case pretty much since the first Goodyear tire rolled off of the production line. In the century-plus since that molded piece of vulcanized rubber hit the road, Goodyear has built out its line of offerings to include a vast range of tires fit for passenger vehicles, SUVs, trucks and 4x4s.

You may not know it, but Goodyear also claims ownership over almost a dozen other notable tire brands. When it comes to trucks, SUVs and other 4x4s, however, Goodyear's Wrangler lineup has become a standout, as they are known to be a durable all-terrain option that performs as well on the roadways as they do when you head off the beaten path. Given their popularity with off-road enthusiasts, the Wrangler shingle has itself expanded well beyond just the handful of options available when Goodyear debuted the line.

These days, there are even subsets of options within the greater Wrangler lineup, including the DuraTrac and DuraTrac RT models. If you're unfamiliar with the DuraTrac family, the tires were essentially positioned as a hybrid model built for high performance wherever you may roam. While they share a similar name, they also display some distinct differences that anyone who might be interested in purchasing a set may want to consider. The RT designation itself stands for rugged terrain, but there's more to it.