Are Toyo Tires Better Than Michelin? What Consumer Reports Data Says
There's no perfect answer when it comes to choosing the best tires for your car or truck. The best-performing tires often come with premium price tags, and so buyers on a tighter budget might find better value elsewhere. Likewise, some high-end tires that cost a lot to buy don't actually offer significantly improved performance compared to cheaper alternatives. When you're picking out new tires, some brands have a better reputation overall than others, with Michelin and Toyo both being highly reputable names in the industry.
However, according to Consumer Reports, French tire maker Michelin has the advantage compared to its Japanese rival. CR's testing ranks Michelin as the best tire brand overall, while Toyo is ranked in the middle of the pack. Just behind Michelin in the rankings sits Continental, while Vredestein took the third-place spot.
Michelin is one of the world's oldest tire manufacturers, and it makes its tires in dozens of factories across the world. It has a range of manufacturing facilities in America that make everything from passenger car tires to aircraft tires, with seven facilities in the state of South Carolina alone. Toyo also has various tiremaking factories around the globe, including a major facility in Georgia.
Michelin's tire range also earns praise elsewhere
Consumer Reports isn't the only outlet that ranks Michelin among the best in the industry. A 2025 study by JD Power that quizzed customers on their satisfaction with different tire brands also saw Michelin score consistently highly across a variety of categories. It was awarded second place overall in the luxury car category, third place in the passenger car category, and took the top spot in the performance category. Toyo did not feature as a top-ranking brand in the study.
SlashGear's own ranking of major tire brands also saw Michelin outpace its competition to take the title of best overall brand. In that ranking, we highlighted the brand's wide range of models and consistently high user ratings as reasons for its first-place finish. Toyo ranked 11th overall in our comparison, although we noted that the brand's affordable performance tires helped it stand out from its similarly-ranked peers.