Are Toyo Tires Better Than Michelin? What Consumer Reports Data Says

There's no perfect answer when it comes to choosing the best tires for your car or truck. The best-performing tires often come with premium price tags, and so buyers on a tighter budget might find better value elsewhere. Likewise, some high-end tires that cost a lot to buy don't actually offer significantly improved performance compared to cheaper alternatives. When you're picking out new tires, some brands have a better reputation overall than others, with Michelin and Toyo both being highly reputable names in the industry.

However, according to Consumer Reports, French tire maker Michelin has the advantage compared to its Japanese rival. CR's testing ranks Michelin as the best tire brand overall, while Toyo is ranked in the middle of the pack. Just behind Michelin in the rankings sits Continental, while Vredestein took the third-place spot.

Michelin is one of the world's oldest tire manufacturers, and it makes its tires in dozens of factories across the world. It has a range of manufacturing facilities in America that make everything from passenger car tires to aircraft tires, with seven facilities in the state of South Carolina alone. Toyo also has various tiremaking factories around the globe, including a major facility in Georgia.