4 Tire Brands That Are Owned By European Companies

There are loads of tire brands currently on the market, and there's a lot more to them than their logos and models — for example, the real owners behind many of the biggest tire brands. These companies call different areas of the world home. The likes of Goodyear, Cooper, and Kelly have become recognized as some of the most prominent tire labels with their ownership based in the United States. As you'd expect, Europe is also home for various well-known tire brands.

It should be clarified that just because a tire brand's parent company is based in Europe doesn't mean it's necessarily a lesser-known brand in the U.S. While there are those more commonly seen on European streets as a result, as it turns out, many of the biggest names in tires in America can be traced back to European companies. This can be due to brand expansion throughout the years, corporate-level buyouts, or other circumstances that brought these prominent American-market tires to European ownership.

Among other things, you really care about buying American-made and American-owned products, you should do some digging into your preferred tire brand. You may find it's actually owned by a European company.