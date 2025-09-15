The Real Owners Behind All The Major Tire Brands

Picking the right tires for your car or truck can be a tricky task, not least because there are so many different tire models on the market to choose from, hailing from a diverse range of brands. However, not all of these brands are quite as they seem. Like any other area of the automotive industry, tiremaking companies go through changes of ownership on a regular basis, with some becoming subsidiaries of other, larger companies while others remain independent.

Keeping up with exactly which companies own which brands isn't easy. However, if you've ever stared at the racks of tires in a shop and wondered exactly who you're giving your money to when you buy them, then wonder no more. We've gone digging through the paperwork to uncover exactly who owns each tire brand, as well as recapping the history of each brand to illustrate how it ended up under its current ownership.