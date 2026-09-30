8 New Android Phones & iPhone Models Coming Out Soon

The Motorola Signature 27 is one to watch, not to preorder today. The company just teased the Signature 27 without mentioning the price or an exact release date. We also don't really know which carriers or retailers will stock it — but Motorola says that the new device should be available worldwide by the end of the year — so an official date could be announced anytime soon. What's promising about this device is the fact that it is among the first phones that will ship with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor.

With this next-generation chip, the Signature 27 would be a solid flagship option to consider if you want to try something less mainstream. It'll also come with an upgraded cooling system to keep the powerful chip's performance in check. Another noteworthy thing to look out for is the new Bang & Olufsen speakers that the device will feature — the first fruit of the two brands' recently signed multi-year partnership.

The main camera will still retain the previous generation's 50MP Sony sensor, but the telephoto lens will be bumped up to 200MP from 50MP. It'll ship with Android 17, and Motorola supports up to seven years' worth of OS upgrades — alongside AI tools for music and video generation. Motorola touts the Signature 27 as its "most advanced smartphone yet," so it remains to be seen what else this device will offer when it finally launches.