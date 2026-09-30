8 New Android Phones & iPhone Models Coming Out Soon
Phones from most major brands have already hit the market, but the final quarter of 2026 still has quite a number of interesting smartphones on the way. We've picked eight devices to highlight so you can stay updated or even grab one that might be a good fit. The most notable ones are the long-awaited foldable iPhone and Clicks offerings that bring the physical keyboard back to smartphones.
Before we delve into the upcoming phones, please note that this lineup consists of phones with confirmed release timelines or dates. We've avoided any speculated devices except the iPhone 18, which seems like a certainty in spring 2027 according to reports from most mainstream sources. We've also given priority to phones that will be available in the U.S. over those that need importing further down the list. Besides the spring release, all the phones here are likely to launch before the turn of the year.
Apple iPhone Duo
After years of speculation and rumors, Apple finally joined the foldable phone stable when it announced the iPhone Duo during the September Apple Event. Announced alongside the already-launched iPhone 18 Pro, the Duo comes with a 5.4-inch outer screen that opens into a 7.6-inch display for more productivity. The body combines titanium, ceramic, and glass, with a solid hinge made of more than 100 parts, without compromising water resistance. The brand's step in this direction after holding back for several years means that this screen size is officially the largest screen it has ever put on an iPhone.
The Duo is powered by the same A20 Pro chip found on the 18 Pro/Pro Max, but it has a 48MP dual-camera setup unlike the other two. Being a foldable, it's powered by two batteries that should last all day according to Apple. On paper, it's specced out like a serious flagship, and we can only wait for real-world testing to see how it holds up, especially the hinge. Official launch is set for October 23, 2026, with preorders starting October 16. One thing to note is that the Duo is even more expensive than most MacBooks — starting at $1,999 for the base 256GB model.
Motorola Signature 27
The Motorola Signature 27 is one to watch, not to preorder today. The company just teased the Signature 27 without mentioning the price or an exact release date. We also don't really know which carriers or retailers will stock it — but Motorola says that the new device should be available worldwide by the end of the year — so an official date could be announced anytime soon. What's promising about this device is the fact that it is among the first phones that will ship with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor.
With this next-generation chip, the Signature 27 would be a solid flagship option to consider if you want to try something less mainstream. It'll also come with an upgraded cooling system to keep the powerful chip's performance in check. Another noteworthy thing to look out for is the new Bang & Olufsen speakers that the device will feature — the first fruit of the two brands' recently signed multi-year partnership.
The main camera will still retain the previous generation's 50MP Sony sensor, but the telephoto lens will be bumped up to 200MP from 50MP. It'll ship with Android 17, and Motorola supports up to seven years' worth of OS upgrades — alongside AI tools for music and video generation. Motorola touts the Signature 27 as its "most advanced smartphone yet," so it remains to be seen what else this device will offer when it finally launches.
Clicks Communicator
If you miss your old BlackBerry, you might fancy the Clicks Communicator. This BlackBerry-inspired device will start shipping in December, almost a year after its CES 2026 announcement, and has been available for preorder for the better part of the year. It comes with a physical keyboard under an almost square 4.03-inch AMOLED display and a message hub reminiscent of the BlackBerry.
The physical keyboard does more than typing — it also responds to touch, letting users scroll and navigate the screen. The space bar houses the fingerprint reader for quick unlocking. It also has a signal light on the power button that you can customize for different notifications, so you know when you have an important message without having to pick up or unlock the device.
Initially, Clicks marketed the Communicator as a secondary device alongside your smartphone, but that's not the case anymore. It's a complete smartphone that comes with 256GB of storage, with room to expand with an SD card, a headphone jack, a 50MP rear camera, and a 24MP front camera. There have also been upgrades since the initial announcement. Clicks have bumped up the original specs as shipping nears, and early reservation holders benefit without any price increase (the price jumped to $650 as of October 1). The Communicator will now ship with Android 17, 12GB RAM instead of the initial 8GB, and a bigger 4,350mAg battery up from 4,000mAh.
Unihertz Titan 2 Elite
The Unihertz Titan 2 Elite is another upcoming device that aims to tap into the small but growing appetite for phones with a physical QWERTY keyboard. It features a 4.03-inch screen, a keyboard that can also work as a trackpad, 12GB RAM, and 256GB expandable storage. It has a dual 50MP camera setup at the back with a 32MP front unit and ships with Android 16 (security updates until 2031).
The only things the Titan 2 Elite lacks over the Communicator are wireless charging and a headphone jack. Despite these shortcomings, it should still be a solid option as it comes in at a cheaper preorder price of $490 at the time of writing, with shipping slated for December. A pricier version, the Titan 2 Elite Pro, offers slightly better specs for $580.
If you really want to go back to the BlackBerry days, this might be your year. There's another device besides Click's and Unihertz's offerings that's also slated for a December launch. It's the similarly designed Minimal Phone 2, which is also available for preorder right now from $600 — a QWERTY phone optimized for digital minimalism.
Apple iPhone 18
As mentioned earlier, the base model iPhone 18 is the only unannounced phone here, but it's expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2027. This release cycle marks a different launch strategy, separating the base models from the Pro series and the iPhone Duo this year. The successor to the iPhone 17e is also expected to launch at the same event. This means the iPhone 17 might spend an unusual 18 months as Apple's standard model.
With no official info from Apple about this particular device, most other details about the iPhone 18 remain predictions. Macworld reported a rumored A20 processor, 9GB RAM, and Apple's newer C2 network chip. It will most likely retain last year's rear camera specs, with reports pointing to a 24MP front camera. Price remains an open question, with MacWorld estimating the starting price will be higher than last year (the 17 recently climbed by $100), reflecting rising component costs.
Xiaomi 18 Pro
The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max are already on sale in China, with the company promising a global release later in the year. Like the Motorola Signature 27, these are among the first phones powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chips, with the Pro Max using the more powerful Extreme variant. International pricing is yet to be confirmed, with Chinese prices starting at 5,999 yuan ($895) for the Pro and 6,999 yuan ($1,045) for the Pro Max. But you'll have to ship one yourself once they become available because Xiaomi doesn't officially sell phones in the U.S.
The smaller phone comes with a 6.4-inch screen and a 7,000mAh battery. The Pro Max grows to 6.9 inches in display size with an 8,500mAh battery. The two models maintain the small rear screen that was introduced in their predecessors and a triple-camera setup — a pair of 200MP units (main and telephoto lenses) and a 50MP ultrawide lens. Both variants come with 12GB of memory and 256GB of storage for the base models. One notable feature highlighted during the phones' launch is the privacy-focused screen, just like what we saw with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra earlier in the year.
OnePlus 16
OnePlus 16 will be released in China on October 12. However, since OnePlus recently moved out of the U.S., you'll have to import the new phone. If you're willing to go through the trouble of importing one of these phones, you'll be getting a powerful device. It also runs on the premium Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor alongside a high refresh rate display capable of up to 185Hz. These two performance upgrades are poised to enhance the gaming experience alongside a few tweaks to the WiFi chip.
Storage and RAM start at 256GB (UFS 5.0) and 12GB, respectively, making a fast and smooth device on paper. The cameras on the OnePlus 16 are also solid, with the company confirming a 200MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. Pricing isn't confirmed at the time of writing, but we expect a hike over the OnePlus 15 prices last year, given the high component prices right now.
Oppo Find X10 series
OnePlus's parent company Oppo just launched the Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max, and budget Find X10 E in China. The company has also confirmed that the first two will be available internationally (not in the U.S.) at an unconfirmed date. European and U.K. customers can already place early bird deposits to reserve units, meaning the international launch is around the corner.
The standard Find X10 comes with a 6.59-inch display, and its larger sibling increases that to 6.78 inches. Both run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro chip, and the base models start with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. They ship with Android 17 and share a massive 8,000mAh battery. Both wired and wireless charging are fast, maxing out at 80W and 67W respectively. For the cameras, the Find X10 has two 200MP cameras and a 50MP ultrawide, while the bigger unit improves on that with all three 200MP lenses. International pricing isn't confirmed yet, but the Find X10 Pro Max starts at 7,999 yuan ($1,195) in China.