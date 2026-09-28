Xiaomi And Motorola Launched Phones At Snapdragon Summit. Here's Why I'm Excited For Each One

Snapdragon Summit in Maui, Hawaii, has come and during the show, Qualcomm (who paid for my travel and accommodations) announced two new top tier phone processors. They are the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. The former is the successor to last year's flagship while the latter is a new even more premium tier of performance.

Both chips run off of two 5GHz prime cores and six 4GHz performance cores built on a 2nm process. The key differences between the two include Matrix cores included in the Extreme's GPU, additional video processing (8K/60fps) on the Extreme, and more. For the average consumer, you probably won't notice a ton of differences between the two in day-to-day tasks, but when it comes to gaming, AI (agentic AI was a key theme at the conference), and sustained performance, that's when you'll notice the difference.

According to Qualcomm, the reason for the two premium tiers stems from phone maker demand. Consumers have been vying for more premium options in the smartphone space, and these chips are designed to address that need. Speaking of phones, there were two major phone announcements at Snapdragon Summit. The Xiaomi 18 Pro and Pro Max will run the Elite and Extreme processors respectively. The Motorola Signature 27 will also run the Extreme chip, and both of those phones are exciting for different reasons.