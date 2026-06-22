Miss Your Old Blackberry? These 4 New Phones Are A Close Alternative

It's difficult to imagine a time when Apple wasn't at the forefront of the smartphone market. Yet, even those who have never owned or used a BlackBerry before are familiar with the influence the brand once had in the tech space. Unfortunately for BlackBerry, the success of the iPhone proved that touchscreens were the way forward, and after years of trying to adapt, the BlackBerry era eventually came to an end.

Though popular for its classic phones featuring full QWERTY keyboards and running a proprietary operating system, BlackBerry did transition to making touchscreen smartphones with Android. The BlackBerry Priv, released in 2015, turned many heads by combining a normal 16:9 touchscreen display with a full physical keyboard you could slide out from underneath whenever needed.

There are both pros and cons of using a tiny QWERTY keyboard with physical keys on a smartphone. While you may not be able to churn out words as quickly as on a software keyboard, typing with real, tactile feedback has its own charm. If you're looking to recreate the good old days, strangely enough, 2026 is a good year to shop for BlackBerry-like smartphones.