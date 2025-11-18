These May Be The Worst AI Devices Ever Made (According To Users)

Few things in the tech space have generated as much excitement as generative AI has in recent years. It truly is remarkable how we've gone from text-based LLMs to realistic video and audio generation tools in the span of a few years. Though the dangers of AI continue to pose ethical worries, brands have been quick to implement generative AI features in their products, like Google's Magic Eraser or Apple Intelligence features like notification summaries.

Subtler implementations such as these are less risky and may prove to be useful, but a few companies have gone all in following the AI hype train. We're talking not just software-level execution of AI features, but full-blown hardware products that have been marketed with artificial intelligence as their unique selling point. Examples include the Halliday Glasses that heavily rely on AI for features like live translation, or the Plaud Note, which uses AI to record and transcribe your voice memos.

Seeing unique ideas succeed is great, but what's more interesting is when a product overpromises and is met with devastating user reviews — and when it comes to AI-based hardware products, there have been two such infamous cases in the recent past. We're talking about the Humane AI Pin and the Rabbit R1 — two devices with a similar fundamental principle of leveraging AI to become the ultimate everyday assistant. However, despite generating enormous hype on social media, both of these AI products have received overwhelmingly negative feedback from users.