These May Be The Worst AI Devices Ever Made (According To Users)
Few things in the tech space have generated as much excitement as generative AI has in recent years. It truly is remarkable how we've gone from text-based LLMs to realistic video and audio generation tools in the span of a few years. Though the dangers of AI continue to pose ethical worries, brands have been quick to implement generative AI features in their products, like Google's Magic Eraser or Apple Intelligence features like notification summaries.
Subtler implementations such as these are less risky and may prove to be useful, but a few companies have gone all in following the AI hype train. We're talking not just software-level execution of AI features, but full-blown hardware products that have been marketed with artificial intelligence as their unique selling point. Examples include the Halliday Glasses that heavily rely on AI for features like live translation, or the Plaud Note, which uses AI to record and transcribe your voice memos.
Seeing unique ideas succeed is great, but what's more interesting is when a product overpromises and is met with devastating user reviews — and when it comes to AI-based hardware products, there have been two such infamous cases in the recent past. We're talking about the Humane AI Pin and the Rabbit R1 — two devices with a similar fundamental principle of leveraging AI to become the ultimate everyday assistant. However, despite generating enormous hype on social media, both of these AI products have received overwhelmingly negative feedback from users.
Users view Rabbit R1 as a useless gadget
Announced in early 2024, the Rabbit R1 was painted as a gadget that could replace your smartphone. With support for a SIM card, the device was intended to work independently. An ambition as big as this was part of the reason why the Rabbit R1 failed — there really was no incentive to ditch your already capable smartphone in favor of a smaller, lower-powered gizmo. Despite the device still receiving software updates, users have called it "completely useless" and a "paperweight."
With the help of its built-in camera, the Rabbit R1 can use AI and vision recognition to scan for what's in front and answer your queries with better context. If all of this sounds familiar, it's because Google Lens practically does the same thing, except it doesn't require a special gadget that costs $200. To make matters worse, this feature was unbearably slow on the Rabbit R1 — so much so that Android Authority called the Vision Mode "largely useless," and rated the gadget a mere 1.5/5 stars.
Another key feature of the R1 is its Large Action Model. Unlike an LLM that largely deals with text-based queries, Rabbit's LAM was supposed to be the next big thing, with the device performing tasks in an agentic fashion. At launch, the feature set on the Rabbit R1 was so barebones that MKBHD called it "barely reviewable." Needless to say, the damage was already done, and the Rabbit R1 turned out to be a colossal failure.
Humane AI Pin
Unlike the Rabbit R1, which is still being supported with updates, the Humane AI Pin was discontinued altogether. The device offered the same promise of being a smart, independent AI assistant that you could strap onto your shirt. It was even smaller than the Rabbit R1 and relied on a laser projector that would blast information in a single color on your palm. Apart from being an ergonomic nightmare to use, The Verge described the 720p resolution of the Humane AI Pin's projector as "crap."
The device's compact and dense form factor made it extremely susceptible to overheating — not something you want a product resting on your chest to do. This also led to complaints about poor battery life. Much like the Rabbit R1, the Humane AI Pin could barely do anything of value at launch — and any task it could finish, your smartphone could do much faster with better accuracy.
A bigger complaint users had with the Humane AI Pin was its steep launch price of $700. As if costing as much as a powerful smartphone wasn't bad enough, the device required a $24/month subscription to even function. Adding insult to injury, refunds were only issued to customers who had bought the Humane AI Pin in the last 90 days. One customer on Reddit claimed that they weren't even eligible for a refund on a device that's now discontinued — rendering it no more useful than a paperweight.