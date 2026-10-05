6 Foldable Phones You Can Safely Buy Used (And 3 You Should Avoid)

When Samsung and Motorola took the covers off their first folding phones seven years ago, the staggering price tags made some sense, since it was space-age tech. Fast forward to 2026, and sure, foldables have become slimmer, tougher, and even more practical, but book-style models still cost around $2,000, including the iPhone Duo. That's a tough sell for anyone who's just curious about the category. Which is exactly why buying a used folding phone in 2026 is so tempting. Old Samsung Z Folds and Motorola Razrs can be had at great discounts.

Well, there is one catch: buying a used folding phone isn't easy. In fact, there isn't really a good guide to buying one. Every phone ages differently. Some still have years of updates left and very durable hinge designs, while others are like an old Ferrari: You never know what's going to break next. As a general rule, we recommend sticking with devices that are at most a couple of generations old and haven't been used extensively. It's also better to buy from trusted refurbished marketplaces because they typically offer a limited warranty if something goes wrong. But which one should you buy? We've sifted through almost every folding phone, dug into their long-term reliability, and found six you can buy used and three that you should not.