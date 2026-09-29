10 Most Expensive Private Jets Owned By Famous Musicians
Among musicians, nothing seems to scream success quite like a private jet. Forget the luxury car and the exorbitantly priced watch; a jet is the real statement. In the industry, you could say there are two camps: those with one, and everyone else. Disembarking a private jet has become visual shorthand for having made it. The association is so valuable to many musicians that some artists even rent one purely for a video shoot, buying the appearance of private-jet wealth even if the bank account doesn't quite back it up.
Private jets were once a private affair. Nowadays, the culture has gone public, especially among celebrities looking to boost their exposure across Instagram and TikTok. Champagne celebrations, cabin selfies, and generic displays of the lavish life are now routine content across social media. Yet, strip away that flex factor, and there's the practical side to owning one. Stars can avoid crowded terminals and relentless paparazzi, while flights can be fitted around demanding tour schedules. Commercial travel simply can't compete with that level of flexibility and control. Therefore, the private jet isn't just a luxury for some musicians; it has become something closer to a requirement.
Where possible, we have used confirmed ownership through FAA registration records, flight-tracking data, and reporting from reputable publications. Where possible, we also looked for direct confirmation from the musicians themselves. But prices paid haven't always been easy to verify. For this, we turned to a mix of celebrity jet-tracking and valuation sites, and some sources were news outlets. Here are 10 of the most expensive private jets owned by famous musicians.
Nicki Minaj's Gulfstream IV-SP — $2–5 million
In hip-hop, "G5" is a widely used term for a private jet, and not always specifically a Gulfstream GV. As far back as 2014, Nicki Minaj was referencing private jet travel using this term. On her track "Only," she rapped, "Dinner with my man on a G5 is my idea of an update," and her track "Majesty" featured the line "I got the money and the power now. The G5'll get me out there in an hour now." In 2017, she posted a short video on Instagram from a jet interior, which she captioned, "Who wants to fly with me? You get your own bedroom & your own bathroom." The aircraft model was not identified, and Minaj never claimed to own a Gulfstream GV at any point.
Fast forward to November 2021, and things start to get confusing. This was when the Trinidadian-born rapper posted a photo on Instagram of her and her family boarding a jet with the registration N428KS clearly visible. That registration is linked to a Gulfstream IV-SP, not a Gulfstream GV. At this point, references to her owning a Gulfstream GV started. By 2022, some online sources specifically linked the 2017 jet interior Instagram video to a Gulfstream GV and claimed she could have paid anywhere between $43 million and $72 million for it.
The mystery appeared solved in July 2025, when Minaj posted on X: "Just bought my first jet. It's all pink. Come on losers get in! Sike. Fly Barbz only." The Gulfstream IV-SP registration N428KS she claimed to buy is the same aircraft she was photographed boarding in 2021, suggesting she may have been chartering it for years before finally purchasing it. It can cover 4,987 nautical miles, and pre-owned models typically sell for $2-5 million.
Ludacris' Dassault Falcon 900B — $3–7 million
When a personal plane isn't forthcoming when you think you deserve one, you might as well buy one for yourself. That's exactly what Ludacris did in 2022 after he finished his honorary degree at Georgia State University. The American rapper-turned-actor bought himself a Dassault Falcon 900B with the registration G-HMEI as a graduation gift. Having earlier owned a Hawker 700, this was his second jet, and he posted that new acquisition on Instagram with the caption "Bought Myself A Little Graduation Gift."
Inside the jet-black jet is a cabin with sofas and leather seats, and it can accommodate up to 16 passengers and has a maximum travel distance of 4,000 nautical miles. Celebrities like his "Fast & Furious" co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson left positive messages after the purchase, but the numbers got messy fast. Outlets like TMZ claimed the plan was worth upwards of $20 million for the plane, which would have been a substantial chunk of his personal fortune, which Celebrity Net Worth put at $30 million at the time. Given he wasn't the first owner of the 1984 plane and secondhand Falcon 900Bs usually go for between $3 million and $7 million, it seems likely Ludacris paid substantially less than claimed.
Kenny Chesney's Dassault Falcon 900EX — $11–13 million
Country star Kenny Chesney is another of those celebrities who own a Dassault Falcon 900, with his model being the 900EX upgrade. It boasts more powerful engines and a range increase of up to 4,725 nautical miles. Chesney has kept the figure he paid for the jet under wraps, but buying one on the pre-owned market usually requires a spend of somewhere between $11 million and $13 million. He registered the aircraft as N7KC, with KC being his own initials and seven being the number he wore when he played football for Gibbs High School.
While Chesney bases the jet at Nashville International, his flight record reveals consistent runs to the Caribbean. This comes as little surprise given the singer's love for island life and his property in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Logs show he also enjoys visits to the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos (and who wouldn't?), while frequent visits to Florida are routine.
All very standard so far. But Chesney has demonstrated a somewhat lavish streak with his jet. This is especially apparent when he dispatched the plane to Michigan without a single passenger on board to pick up his good friend and fellow singer Uncle Kracker. Why? To make a surprise encore at Knoxville's Neyland Stadium, of course. The 1,000-mile round trip cost around $20,000, while the exact same trip on a commercial flight would have cost around $350. Efficient, it was not. But that's what you do when you're desperate for Uncle Kracker's dulcet tones and money isn't an issue.
Travis Scott's Embraer Lineage 1000 — $30–40 million
Before Travis Scott acquired his Embraer Lineage 1000, it operated as an exclusive shuttle, transporting high-rollers between MGM Mirage resorts across the country. It was converted from the Embraer E-190, which accommodated 114 passengers and flew 2,450 nautical miles. The modifications included additional underfloor fuel tanks and a luxury VIP interior of full bedrooms, private showers, dedicated lounges, and even walk-in baggage compartments. Passenger capacity shrank to 19, and its flight range was pushed upwards to 4,600 nautical miles. Only 28 were ever converted, and production ended in August 2020; by December that same year, Scott had purchased one for an estimated $30–40 million.
Houston Hobby Airport is now the primary base for his Lineage 1000. The aircraft routinely logs runs to California, East Coast hubs like New Jersey and Miami, and a homecoming of sorts to Las Vegas. Logs also show international flights to places like England, France, Spain, and, notably, Belgium, where he flew 25 miles from the Belgian resort town of Spa to Liege. This is a journey that would usually take just 45 minutes by car, so it might come as no surprise that myclimate identified the American rapper as the top celebrity carbon emitter in 2023. Across a total of 137 flights, the aircraft generated 6,061 metric tons, which matches the average output of around 1,347 regular individuals.
Rick Ross' Gulfstream G550 — $35 million
During an appearance on Apple Music's Rap Life Radio, Rick Ross claimed he had spent a total of $100 million in just six months. Part of that amount was spent on the purchase of a Gulfstream G550, although there's no official confirmation on exactly how much it cost him. According to Forbes, he told fans, "He may have invested $35 million in a jet." Ross registered it with the tail number N33055, a combination of his local Miami ZIP and area codes, and in 2023, it was sent for a bit of a facelift. It emerged sporting a striking two-tone finish with a Gloss Black and Pearl Gold combo featuring the rapper's name painted across the fuselage. Double dollar signs were naturally used in his name.
His MMG record label logo was emblazoned on the tail, while Ross hid an Easter egg when he added his nickname "Biggest Boss" on the back of the engines, which is only visible on the monitors inside the cabin. The rapper named his pride and joy the "Golden Eagle," and by the time the paint job was done, it had cost him a cool half a million dollars. He chose the name Maybach Airlines for his first jet in homage to his longtime love for the luxury car brand, and he completely overhauled the interior to match a G600. It now seats up to 19 passengers and features an onboard bed at the rear.
Taylor Swift's Dassault Falcon 7X — $54 million
The French-built Dassault Falcon 7X is capable of carrying up to 16 passengers across distances of almost 6,000 nautical miles — and it's Taylor Swift's primary private plane. Getting your hands on one of these bad boys requires some serious capital. While Taylor Swift isn't short of a dollar or two, secondhand models command $16 to $28 million, and a factory-fresh jet can go for around $54 million. Swift operates out of Nashville International and frequently touches down in hubs like LAX, as well as regional California runways in Burbank and Van Nuys. She also routinely crosses the country to reach places like Teterboro in New Jersey as well as the occasional overseas trip to the U.K.
Her flight hours drew a bit of media focus in 2022, when U.K. marketing firm The Yard Group cited her as the leading CO₂ polluter among celebrities. It said Swift logged 8,293 metric tons of carbon across 170 flights in just seven months. A few years later, the singer reportedly spent $15 million to re-register the tail number and hide her jet's movements. This was after her legal team served aviation analyst Jack Sweeney, who was tracking and publishing the movements, with a cease-and-desist notice. The cloaking attempt backfired. The aircraft's location remained completely visible until her handlers stepped in to resolve the issue, which also proved futile after Sweeney once again pinpointed the jet's location within a week.
Davido's (father's) Bombardier 7500 — $73–78 million
Nigerian-American Afrobeats star Davido is estimated to have a net worth of $100 million. So when he posted "BOMBARDIER 7500 TEAR RUBBER" in April 2024 on X, it might have raised a few eyebrows. "Tear rubber" is a common term in Nigeria for a brand-new item, especially something high-value, like a luxury car or a private jet. Of the 1.8 million or so views the post has racked up, somebody among them must have realized it was quite an acquisition, given that a brand-new Bombardier 7500 will set you back somewhere between $73 and $78 million. At that price point, he would have had to commit around 75% of his reported personal wealth to the private jet.
It might well be worth it; the Bombardier 7500 is recognized as the largest and longest-range business jet available. It provides a 17-hour flight range capable of connecting London to virtually anywhere in the world without needing to refuel. A standard Bombardier 7500 is split into four distinctive living zones and features a dedicated crew suite, a full-size kitchen, and seating for up to 14 people, so it's safe to say comfort is not an afterthought. But as he was formally congratulated by his X followers, the purchase was never officially confirmed.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé's Bombardier Global 7500 — $75 million
When Jay-Z and Beyoncé's baby daughter, Blue Ivy, was just four months old, Mommy decided Daddy needed a jet on Father's Day. So on that day of celebration, a $40 million Bombardier Challenger 850 was gifted to the superstar rapper. It was a gesture that is probably still the benchmark for showing everyone else on the planet up when it comes to gift-giving. But she didn't just buy him a jet. She bought him a 50-seat commercial airliner that was gutted and rebuilt from the inside out. It had two bathrooms, a full working kitchen, a bedroom complete with a king-size bed, and enough space in the cabin for 16 passengers.
However, it wasn't quite enough for Jay-Z. So, in 2023, he dropped a reported $75 million on another jet. This time, the couple joined the ranks of celebrities who own a Bombardier Global 7500 (take that, Davido!). It was registered under one of Jay-Z's holding companies and tagged N44440. Why all the fours, you might ask? Well, Jay-Z was born on December 4, his wife on September 4, and they got married on April 4. Then, of course, there's his 4:44 album, which is the time he reportedly woke up in the morning to write the title track. Coincidentally, there are four separate cabin areas in the plane, while it can fly 16 people to just about anywhere.
Elton John's Bombardier Global Express — $90 million
Legendary British singer Sir Elton John is another celebrity who owns a Bombardier Global Express. It's a large-cabin, long-range business jet with the registration M-EDZE, which pays tribute to members of his family. There's also a prominent 'E' on the cabin door that makes his jet instantly recognizable at terminals. The Bombardier Global Express can comfortably fetch $13.9 million on the secondary market, but with Sir Elton's celebrity status and customized interior, his aircraft is now valued in the $90 million range.
The bespoke interior has 27 windows that illuminate soft leather beds and sofas. There is room for 19 passengers and 3 crew members, and there are flat-screen TVs and fitted stereo systems throughout. The air is particularly clean on board; it comes from outside rather than being recycled inside the cabin. It's all very plush and comfortable, too, so it's no wonder the "Rocket Man" flies in it frequently. Flight records show extensive movement around Europe, especially during his tours, where trips to Istanbul, Nice, Zurich, and Barcelona are frequent. He also flies domestically around the U.K., with one particular 66-mile hop from Southampton to Biggin Hill raising eyebrows.
Another flight of note occurred in 2022, when an in-flight hydraulic failure during a cyclone forced the plane to turn back to Farnborough Airport, England. Battling 80mph winds, Sir Elton's pilot had to abort the landing twice before touching down safely on the third attempt. The singer was reportedly shaken but unharmed and departed on another flight just hours later, taking to the stage at Madison Square Garden the following evening.
Drake's Boeing 767-200ER — $185–200 million
Drake's Boeing 767-200ER started life back in 1996 and was originally put to work carrying commercial passengers. That was before it underwent a transformation that reportedly cost up to $100 million. In 2019, Canadian airline Cargojet, which owned the plane, approached the Canadian rapper with an offer to give it to him for free in exchange for global brand exposure. Drake wasted no time and broke the news on Instagram, saying, "No rental, no timeshare, no co-owners." This confirmed the jet was a gift and was his and his alone to use. But Drake also framed the deal as a patriotic move when CBS News reported him saying, "Supporting homegrown businesses has always been a top priority of mine, so when an opportunity came up to get involved with a great Canadian company, I was honored to do so."
The jet's sky-blue cloud livery was the work of Virgil Abloh. He was the man behind Louis Vuitton menswear design and Drake's close friend before his passing in 2021. One of his final jobs was a complete renovation of Drake's plane in 2020. He started by putting the OVO owl from the rapper's record label on the tail and splashing "Air Drake" across the engines before wrapping the entire fuselage in that sky-blue cloud pattern inspired by his "Nothing Was the Same" album artwork. Then in 2025, Drake himself got to work on the interior. He proudly calls it his "CA$TLE IN THE SKY," and it now has a gaming lounge, a cinema, three guest suites, and a master bedroom. Custom touches honoring his friend Virgil Abloh are scattered throughout, and the whole thing is estimated to be worth somewhere between $185 and $200 million.
Methodology
We consulted aviation tracking databases, including Celebplanes and Celebrity Private Jet Tracker, which draw on FAA registry and ADS-B flight data, as well as aviation and private jet specialists, including Global Air. Luxury lifestyle publications like Robb Report also provided valuable information. Where we could confirm it directly, we noted it. However, this was rare, so we had to do a bit of amateur sleuthing in places. But our investigations haven't ended with musicians; we've also looked into the most expensive private jets owned by pro athletes.