3 Celebrities Who Own A Bombardier Global Express Private Jet

Bombardier launched the Global Express jet in 1993, which made its first flight on October 13, 1996, and entered service in 1999. The aim of the company was not just to build a new airframe, but to redefine what long-range private aviation could look like. The Global Express was intended to be a new kind of machine –- wide body, quiet by the standards of its era, and built for long-range travel from New York to Tokyo without a fuel stop. The Global Express affectionately known as "Snowball" by work crews, could seat up to 14 passengers and was powered by two Rolls-Royce BR710-A2-20 engines.

The XRS variant, introduced in 2005, pushed the limits further with an extended range and a taller cabin. Global Express fits perfectly in Bombardier's broader lineage because it is the same platform that is used for the Global 6000, Global 7500, and Global 8000, which are currently counted among the fastest private aircraft ever built. The Global series also entered military hands, with some variants serving defense programs across multiple countries. This gives you an idea of how trustworthy the platform is beyond the world of private aviation.

While the newer variants have since claimed the flagship position, the Global Express and XRS still retain a devoted following. You will find them in the hangars of some of the world's most recognizable names. These athletes, entertainers, and motivational speakers don't just own them but totally rely on them for countless literal jet-setting activities. Here are some of the celebs who own a Bombardier Global Express private jet.