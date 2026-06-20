3 Celebrities Who Own A Bombardier Global Express Private Jet
Bombardier launched the Global Express jet in 1993, which made its first flight on October 13, 1996, and entered service in 1999. The aim of the company was not just to build a new airframe, but to redefine what long-range private aviation could look like. The Global Express was intended to be a new kind of machine –- wide body, quiet by the standards of its era, and built for long-range travel from New York to Tokyo without a fuel stop. The Global Express affectionately known as "Snowball" by work crews, could seat up to 14 passengers and was powered by two Rolls-Royce BR710-A2-20 engines.
The XRS variant, introduced in 2005, pushed the limits further with an extended range and a taller cabin. Global Express fits perfectly in Bombardier's broader lineage because it is the same platform that is used for the Global 6000, Global 7500, and Global 8000, which are currently counted among the fastest private aircraft ever built. The Global series also entered military hands, with some variants serving defense programs across multiple countries. This gives you an idea of how trustworthy the platform is beyond the world of private aviation.
While the newer variants have since claimed the flagship position, the Global Express and XRS still retain a devoted following. You will find them in the hangars of some of the world's most recognizable names. These athletes, entertainers, and motivational speakers don't just own them but totally rely on them for countless literal jet-setting activities. Here are some of the celebs who own a Bombardier Global Express private jet.
Cristiano Ronaldo
When Piers Morgan asked Cristiano Ronaldo what the most expensive purchase he has ever made was, Ronaldo did not hesitate to admit that it was his jet. In the November 2025 Piers Morgan Uncensored interview, Ronaldo confirmed that he owns one, saying plainly, "I have a Global Express." He had used other private jets previously for over a decade, but this one was an upgrade, purchased roughly a year before the interview aired. The jet, valued at $57 million, features amenities as per Cristiano's liking.
The plane features a custom black-and-grey exterior with his CR7 silhouette embossed on the fuselage. On the inside, Ronaldo's Global Express XRS is fitted with refurbished cream and wood panels. The jet can accommodate up to 14 passengers and sleep five. It is a great convenience for the world's highest-paid footballer, as he has to bounce back and forth between Saudi Arabia, Madrid, and the Azores.
Interestingly, according to Ronaldo, he did not purchase the Global Express private jet just for luxury –- there's a logic to it. In the uncut version of the interview posted on his YouTube channel, Ronaldo said that he "ain't a normal person" and cannot fly commercial. He added that the jet is a matter of necessity and comfort for his lifestyle. Ronaldo's jet can cruise at a speed of 900 kph (about 559 mph) and has a range of over 9,000 kilometers (more than 5500 miles), letting him fly non-stop from Europe to the Middle East. This acts as his home away from home, as the busy footballer and his family can enjoy work and vacation in peace.
Mark Wahlberg
Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg is also among the list of celebrities who own a Bombardier Global Express private jet. Although he doesn't publicly talk much about his plane, Honeywell did it for him. In a press release published on the aerospace company's website, Honeywell revealed how it partnered with Wahlberg's team to fit his Global Express with a custom avionics and cabin tech suite. The page notes that Wahlberg uses his private jet to fly to acting gigs, charity events, business meetings, and family vacations.
The website quotes Mark, who says that "My business jet is really my personal 21st century transporter that takes me directly to locations anywhere in the world." His Global Express is equipped with Honeywell's JetWave satellite communications system, which connects to the company's Inmarsat Jet ConneX satellite broadband aviation internet service to offer internet in the sky. Additionally, Wahlberg's Global Express is fitted with Honeywell's Primus Elite integrated cockpit system and other advanced tech, which is a step that Mark has taken to future-proof his jet.
Aside from all the high-end tech for elevated safety, Mark's private jet has a "W" logo pasted on the tail and the fuselage of his Global Express –- the first letter of his surname. Wahlberg has been quite successful outside of acting as well and has ventured into businesses ranging from fast food to fitness.
Tony Robbins
Tony Robbins circled the globe in 21 days. Brazil to Toronto to Las Vegas to Fiji to Sydney to India to London and back to the U.S -– that's not so much an itinerary as it is a stress test for both a human being, much less an aircraft. In an interview with Business Jet Traveler, Robbins highlighted that he wouldn't have been able to touch down in all those countries without his Bombardier Global Express XRS. Robbins called the long-range jet "really cool," adding that "the difference of not stopping is — I can't even tell you what it means to me. It doesn't sound like much, but those extra hours just make my life 10 times more efficient."
If we have to find a list of private Global Express owners who rigorously use their jets, then Tony's name would pop up right at the top. His relationship with his jet is slightly different from others, as it enables his work. The motivational speaker runs events for thousands of people in different corners of the world, and often back-to-back. His pilot reportedly sees Robbins put in 16 to 18-hour workdays regularly, which shows how dependent Tony is on his Bombardier Global Express XRS jet.
Like many of the other owners on this list, Tony's private jet has a logo right at the fuselage. Before the Global Express, Tony had a Learjet 25, which was so tiny to the point that the famously tall Robbins couldn't stand up inside. Tony has since moved on from the Global Express after flying in it for five years, and currently uses a Boeing Business Jet for more space and to accommodate his growing family and staff.