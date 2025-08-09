2025's Fastest Private Jet Nearly Breaks The Speed Of Sound

Ultra-wealthy buyers looking for a private jet have a huge range of options to choose from. At one end of the market, the smallest private jets hold only a handful of passengers. Meanwhile, at the other end, the largest, most capable private jets offer flyers the ability to cross the globe in the same level of comfort and luxury as a high-end hotel suite. The Bombardier Global 8000 is aimed squarely towards the very top end of the market, offering buyers the chance to hop between continents at unprecedented speed.

Bombardier claims that the Global 8000 can hit an official top speed of Mach 0.94, equivalent to around 721 mph. That's only slightly short of the speed of sound (Mach 1), which is around 767 mph. It's also slightly faster than rivals like the Cessna Citation X+, which can hit a top speed of Mach 0.935. The Global 8000's maximum cruise speed is Mach 0.92, again an unprecedented figure.

At its peak cruising speed, the jet's maximum range is relatively short, at just 4,200 nautical miles. However, that range jumps to 8,000 nautical miles at slower cruising speeds. That maximum range is long enough to travel between New York and Hong Kong, or between Los Angeles and Sydney, without needing to refuel.