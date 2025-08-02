What Is The Smallest Private Jet & How Many People Can It Carry?
According to Guinness World Records, the Bede BD-5J Microjet is the smallest ever, weighing under 360 pounds and offering only a single seat. The BD-5J is a unique model as it's a homebuilt aircraft, which means it was made from a kit by flying enthusiasts. Sold by Jim Bede, you can still purchase the original plans for the aircraft and some media materials, but the kit and associated parts aren't currently listed for sale. So, what about the littlest private jet currently available that you can buy finished and completely built by a manufacturer?
This honor goes to the Cirrus Vision SF50 Jet, which is also one of the cheapest private jets you can get new today. The Vision can hold five adults (this includes the pilot) and two children who are no more than 90 pounds. The Vision's unique design features a wingspan just shy of 39 feet, a length of just over 30 feet, and a height of almost 11 feet. The cabin is measured at 5.1 feet wide by 4.1 feet tall, but due to its shape, it offers plenty of headroom (as long as you're seated).
Beyond being the smallest private jet, what else makes the SF50 unique?
The Cirrus Vision SF50 Jet features a single Williams International FJ33-5A jet engine, which can produce 1,846 pounds of thrust. Located on the top rear of the fuselage, the engine's position requires unique dual tail fins that angle outward, as opposed to more traditional models, which feature a singular tail fin with an engine mounted on either side of the aircraft. The single engine design provides enough output for the Vision to reach up to 311 KTAs (knots true airspeed), but its ceiling is maxed out at 31,000 feet. Some private jets fly much higher, even compared to commercial airliners.
Among its standout features, the safety technology included in the SF50 should have every passenger resting easier. The Safe Return Emergency Autoland is a failsafe that enables passengers to push a single button overhead that takes over flying duties should the pilot become incapacitated. This system, once activated, quickly gathers data about terrain, weather conditions, and remaining fuel and then calculates the nearest airport to safely land. Not only does the SF50 automatically broadcast an emergency squawk on the appropriate frequency, alerting emergency personnel on the ground, but it also controls the throttle, landing gear, and flaps to bring the aircraft down safely.
Who is the target audience for the SF50 jet?
There are plenty of things you can find in private jets that aren't in commercial planes, making them an attractive alternative. With many different options when purchasing an SF50, you can choose to include enhanced luxury, robust connectivity, built-in desks, and even a large ceiling-mounted display screen. Business professionals traveling between cities within the same region can certainly take advantage of the SF50's additional workspace for laptops, which transforms the executive seating configuration with fold-out desks. However, without the ability to stay connected, working during the flight might be challenging. Fortunately, the SF50 offers state-of-the-art WI-FI, Bluetooth, and Cirrus Global Connect satellite services.
While all these features speak to business travelers, they could also apply to families looking for a much less hectic flying experience than commercial airline options. Parents can check their social media or read up on the latest headlines, while children can watch a movie through an integrated entertainment center.
Typically, the SF50 stays within a range of around 950 nautical miles (1,093 miles), but can manage up to 1,275 nautical miles (1,467 miles). This could take you from destinations like Los Angeles up to Seattle, for example, but not longer flights such as San Francisco to New York City.