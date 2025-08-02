What Is The Smallest Private Jet & How Many People Can It Carry?

According to Guinness World Records, the Bede BD-5J Microjet is the smallest ever, weighing under 360 pounds and offering only a single seat. The BD-5J is a unique model as it's a homebuilt aircraft, which means it was made from a kit by flying enthusiasts. Sold by Jim Bede, you can still purchase the original plans for the aircraft and some media materials, but the kit and associated parts aren't currently listed for sale. So, what about the littlest private jet currently available that you can buy finished and completely built by a manufacturer?

This honor goes to the Cirrus Vision SF50 Jet, which is also one of the cheapest private jets you can get new today. The Vision can hold five adults (this includes the pilot) and two children who are no more than 90 pounds. The Vision's unique design features a wingspan just shy of 39 feet, a length of just over 30 feet, and a height of almost 11 feet. The cabin is measured at 5.1 feet wide by 4.1 feet tall, but due to its shape, it offers plenty of headroom (as long as you're seated).