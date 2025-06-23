Why Was The Concorde Discontinued & How Many Crashed When In Operation?

Of all the commercial aircraft that have been in operation since the beginning days of flight technology, the Concorde stands alone as the fastest and longest-serving supersonic airliner. The aircraft was jointly developed by British and French companies, which began producing the Concorde in 1965, though it would be several years before the aircraft would first take flight. In many ways, the Concorde jet was ahead of its time. It ceased operation in 2003.

When it was flying, the Concorde was the height of aviation luxury and speed. The plane could jet across the Atlantic Ocean in record time. It routinely flew from New York City to Paris in three and a half hours, though it once made the trip from London to New York in two hours and 52 minutes. For comparison, a standard subsonic passenger aircraft in 2025 takes more than seven and a half hours to fly from Paris to New York, so the Concorde's appeal is apparent.

Unfortunately, the Concorde is no more. The only places you can see these planes are in aviation museums across Europe and North America. The Concorde's time ended following the crash of Air France Flight 4590 on July 25, 2000. This was the only fatal crash in Concorde's history. When the Concorde was pulled from operation, it joined the group of major airplanes that were discontinued by their manufacturers. Since the Concorde's grounding, no supersonic passenger plane has risen in its place, making it an unusual plane in aviation history.