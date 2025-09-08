5 Private Jets With Military Variants That Fly Air Force Missions

At first glance, private jets and military aircraft may not seem like they have a lot in common aside from their ability to fly. The former, after all, are products designed for the rich and famous, jetting them and their closest associates in the sort of luxury you won't find in commercial airplanes. The latter, on the other hand, are high-tech, specialized aircraft, often designed to fit combat criteria such as the U.S. Air Force's NGAD program.

While the civil and military aviation realms are indeed worlds apart on paper, there have been occasions where the two have intersected. The U.S. military has used civilian jets in the past, for example, with planes like the Boeing 767 serving as airborne refueling. Private jets have also seen use in military contexts, especially for low-volume and ultra-specialized tasks where developing a new military plane would not be cost-efficient. After all, why spend billions designing and building a handful of dedicated planes when you can adapt a proven private jet platform to your needs?

Now, to be clear, you won't find these engaging in ground assault operations or dogfights, so don't get your hopes up about seeing a Bombardier plane flying into battle with guns blazing. Instead, many of these serve in airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (A-ISR) and transport roles. But with that caveat out of the way, let's get going.