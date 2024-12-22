What The US Army's High-Tech HADES Aircraft Will Be Able To Do Once It Hits The Skies

While they don't get the most attention from the public, the U.S. military's intelligence collection assets are what keep commanders informed and troops on the ground safe from unseen enemies. The U.S. Army is in the early stages of acquiring a new aircraft capable of performing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions, which is set to replace older legacy systems in the near future. The High Accuracy Detection and Exploitation System (HADES) is proceeding with the first plane, having been delivered in November 2024.

HADES is under development as a replacement system for the Army's RC-12 Guardrail Common Sensor (GRCS), which has been in use since the Cold War. The GRCS is slated for a 2034 retirement, leaving little time for the Army to test, modify, and ultimately deploy the HADES onto the world's battlespaces. The lessons learned from the GRCS' use in combat zones are being used to develop its replacement, which is being built by one of the world's best private jet manufacturers, Bombardier Defense, using its Bombardier Global 6500 aircraft as a base.

HADES is one of several military variants of the Global 6500, which demonstrates the aircraft's versatility. The project is moving quickly, as the Army approved the contract for a Global 6500 in December 2023. Now comes the testing phase, where the Army will incorporate highly classified sensors and ISR technology to bring the aircraft up to speed for the HADES program. It's unclear how long the next step will take for the Army to complete, but the HADES will likely be ready by late 2026 or early 2027.

