5 Civilian Jets Used By The US Military

The U.S. government has been flying military versions of civilian aircraft since the early days of aviation. The Ford Trimotor, made between 1926 and 1933, also came in an Army Air Corps version called the C4-A. The Boeing 247 was used as a military transport aircraft, too.

Advertisement

During World War II, the use cases for civilian aircraft grew. Douglas' DC-3 became the C-47 and saw action in roles ranging from paratroop transport and glider tug to cargo hauler. The Piper J-3 Cub, first built in 1938, was used for everything from air ambulance to observation to transport.

The jet age came to the newly minted U.S. Air Force piecemeal. Pre-production fighter jets were stationed in Italy as early as 1945. Bombers appeared in 1947 with the B-45 Tornado. Cargo aircraft still had propellers, however, until Boeing introduced a testbed called the Model 367-80 in 1954. This aircraft was the background for both an airframe that would encompass the KC-135 Stratotanker tanker and a similar commercial jetliner of different dimensions the world would know as the 707.

Advertisement