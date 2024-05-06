Here's What The US Air Force's Brand-New Doomsday Jet Should Be Able To Do

Possessing over 5,000 nuclear warheads in silos, submarines, and reserve depots across the world (not just in-country), the U.S. nuclear forces (or "strategic forces") are some of the largest in the world — and it's in need of some serious upgrades. Since the end of the Cold War in the 1990s, the country has primarily focused on maintaining its existing stockpile of nuclear weapons and ensuring their readiness. Nonetheless, with rising threats from China, Russia, and potentially North Korea and Iran, the U.S. is poised to spend trillions over the next decade to overhaul every aspect of its strategic forces.

One such element slated for a massive upgrade is the E-4B Nightwatch, also known as the National Emergency Airborne Command Post (NEACP), as recently revealed by the Air Force. This aircraft serves as a flying command post, allowing the National Command Authority (NCA) to maintain communication with the country's nuclear assets during and after a nuclear attack. When necessary, the NCA can dispatch an Emergency Action Message (EAM) through the E-4B to strategic forces and initiate a counter-attack, thus earning it the ominous nickname "Doomsday Plane."

The E-4 fleet has been in service for over five decades, and while these aircraft were once state-of-the-art, they have become outdated in the 21st century. This past week, the U.S. Air Force awarded Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) a $13 billion contract to develop the next generation of these airborne command posts, known as the Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC).