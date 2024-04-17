What Exactly Is SpaceX's Starshield (And Why Does The US Space Force Need It)?

As one of the most reliable and efficient space launch providers in the entire industry, it wasn't surprising that SpaceX has been entrusted with defense contracts left and right, from spy orbiters to next-generation GPS satellites. However, the U.S. Space Force's recently unveiled Commercial Space Strategy is seeking to deepen the tie between the U.S. national defense apparatus and the commercial space sector.

Within the report, the service heavily emphasizes satellite communication (SATCOM) as one of the core pillars of its strategy, "The availability of global SATCOM is critical to the posture and mission effectiveness of modern warfighting for the United States and its allies." This isn't a conclusion that's been borne over the top of an office's desk. Ukraine has been fielding SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet terminals to provide a host of battlefield functions for its troops in its battle against Russia, ranging from command and control (C2) to recon and intelligence gathering. Starlink was such a strategic advantage for Ukraine that these dish-shaped Internet terminals, alongside generators, were given special tax-exempt status by the Ukrainian government for importing into the embattled country.

As such, it's not at all surprising that the Space Force is interested in "conscripting" Starlink for national defense. But, as a civilian-centric system, Starlink is vulnerable to jamming and its users can be geolocated, making it a less-than-ideal option for battlefield communication. SpaceX's solution: a militarized version of Starlink for defense customers only, aptly named "Starshield."