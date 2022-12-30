Everything We Know About The U.S.' $223M Doomsday Plane

Secret missions, flying command centers, and contingency plans for the end of the world sound like the ingredients for a science fiction thriller or a complex and far-reaching conspiracy theory. It's the sort of thing you talk about with friends over a round of beers, speculating on the ways in which government officials would save themselves from the apocalypse while the rest of us are left to the wastelands. These are not generally topics that are taken seriously during the light of day.

So, when we tell you that the United States government maintains a small fleet of airplanes whose sole purpose is to survive the end of the world, you'd be forgiven for being skeptical. It sounds like something you'd see hastily scrawled on a cardboard sign or floating around the seedier parts of the internet — but it's absolutely true.

Many of the details surrounding the United States government's Nightwatch Program are unsurprisingly shrouded in mystery, but we have been granted a few brief glimpses inside the so-called doomsday planes. Here's everything we know about some of the world's weirdest and most specialized aircraft.