Call of Duty: Black Ops could return to the Cold War: What we know

It’s long been said that there are three constants in life: death, taxes, and a new Call of Duty game every year. It seems that even a global pandemic isn’t enough to stop Activision’s release schedule, as the title and setting for 2020’s Call of Duty has leaked out. It looks like we’re going back in time, with a new Black Ops game that’s set during a historical conflict.

More specifically, it seems that the next Call of Duty game will be set during the Cold War. Appropriately dubbed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, this title was leaked out by Okami on Twitter and was later corroborated by Eurogamer, which confirmed the leak with its own sources.

Okami’s leak doesn’t amount to much – just the title of the game placed on top of the cover art for the original Black Ops – but it tells us enough for now. The original Black Ops was set during the Cold War, so this is something of a return to form for the sub-series, which in more recent installments has taken us into the future.

This renewed focus on the Cold War could also mean that we’ll see the return of Black Ops single-player campaign. Indeed, it seems we’re headed in that direction, despite the fact the last Black Ops game – Black Ops 4 – didn’t have a campaign and shipped as a multiplayer-only game. Last year’s Modern Warfare reboot featured a single-player campaign, and the notion that this next Black Ops game is set during the Cold War suggests that there’s a story to tell.

Obviously, take what you read here with a grain of salt, because nothing is official until Activision announces it. Still, it seems that we have the title for this year’s Call of Duty game, so we’ll have to wait on Activision – or further leaks – for more. Stay tuned.