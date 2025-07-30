5 Private Jets That Feature Full Bedrooms
Short of a megayacht, a private jet may be the ultimate lifestyle status symbol. When you own your own wings, you can travel on your own schedule and arrive when you want to, feeling refreshed and relaxed. You can even sleep on fold-out sleeper sofas on many jets, but in some of the larger classes of jets, the wealthiest of the wealthy can sleep in staterooms and enjoy showers. Talk about arriving refreshed!
Now, if you've ever bounced your way across the sky on a turbulent redeye flight, perhaps you'll question whether anyone can sleep on a much smaller plane. You might be surprised to learn that private jet flights actually tend to be smoother. Private jets fly higher than commercial airplanes, and at higher altitudes, jets experience reduced turbulence and less aerodynamic drag. Their cabins also tend to be pressurized to simulate atmospheric pressure at lower, more natural-feeling altitudes than the cabins of commercial airliners, thus reducing jet lag.
While many of the most expensive jets have celebrity owners or belong to tech billionaires, there are now companies that offer jets for charter as well as fractional jet ownership. So, while you'll still need a nine-figure net worth to own and maintain a private jet, there are options that make it easier for you to experience the bliss of sleeping in at 50,000 feet and arriving rested and ready for anything.
Embraer Lineage 1000E
The Embraer 1000E business jet is considered to be in an "ultra-large" category of private jets. Based in Brazil, Embraer started making jets in 1969 and manufactures planes for the private, commercial, agricultural, and defense sectors. The Lineage 1000E is the flagship of its private jet lineup and aims to deliver the ultimate in comfortable, long-range flying. To that end, its 4,085-square-foot cabin is divided into five zones which can be configured in a range of layouts, including conference areas, dining areas, entertainment spaces, and more.
The available configurations include an option for a master bedroom suite complete with an en-suite shower. This guarantees that its owners can arrive clean, refreshed, and rested at the end of a trip, which can range up to 4,600 nautical miles without stopping to refuel. Combined with the latest soundproofing technology and panoramic windows, the journey is almost as fun as the destination. (Or more so, on a business trip.)
Depending on configuration, up to 19 passengers can enjoy the 1000E's spacious cabin. The jet also sees to the well-being of its air crew with a Honeywell Primus Epic avionics suite, high-resolution displays, weather radar, collision avoidance systems, and a fly-by-wire system that makes the big jet a breeze to fly. Power comes from a pair of GE CF34-10E7-B engines that give the aircraft a maximum cruising speed of 543 mph. With its 4,600-mile range, it can fly nonstop between Los Angeles and Tokyo. The jet is no longer in production, but it cost $53,000,000 when new.
Dassault Falcon 8X
France's Dassault is one of the best private jet manufacturers, known for its focus on building fuel-efficient, low-emission jets that are intended to make private flying as sustainable as possible. The Falcon 8X, which is readily recognizable by its three-engine configuration, demonstrates Dassault's approach. It features the lightest weight and best structural efficiency of any jet in its class. Yet it can transport up to 19 passengers in luxury. Among the creature comforts on the Falcon 8x is a 78-inch bed.
There's a twist with this plane's bedroom, however: it's for the crew. This jet is capable of flying up to 14 hours nonstop, so Dassault has provided the flight crew with a place to rest. Of course, the passengers have hardly been neglected; there's an option for a shower at the rear of the cabin. It's attached to a 23-gallon water tank, providing enough water for a luxurious 30-minute shower. The Falcon 8X accommodates up to 16 passengers on flights up to 6,450 nautical miles.
It's not surprising that Dassault considered the needs of the crew; it manufactures jet fighters like the Mirage F1, one of the best fighter jets to come out of the 1970s, so it understands how to build an aircraft around the needs of it pilots. In an overview of the aircraft on the website of Flying Magazine, a reviewer noted that the Falcon 8X is "not just easy to fly...but fun." With fly-by-wire controls and a sidestick instead of a traditional yoke, its fighter-jet heritage is obvious in the cockpit. Its 2024 list price was $62,500,000.
Bombardier Global 7500
The Bombardier Global 7500 combines speed with luxury in a jet that broke a record for non-stop flight between Montreal and Paris, completing the trip in only five hours and 30 minutes. During the trip, it reached speeds of up to 621 mph, beating the usual time for a commercial aircraft to make that trip by an hour and a half. It also has a range of 7,700 nautical miles, delivering one of the longest ranges of any private jet.
Yet it's hardly some cramped, uncomfortable military-style jet. Its 54-foot, 5-inch cabin accommodates up to 19 passengers and can be divided into four living areas, including a bedroom suite with an optional permanent bed and an en-suite bathroom with a shower. Other available living areas include a club, a conference area, and an entertainment space. Each cabin section has its own Touch climate controls. A 195-cubic-foot baggage compartment can hold enough luggage for an extended vacation.
The power for the Global 7500's record-breaking run comes from a pair of GE Passport engines that were custom-designed for the Global aircraft line. They generate 18,920 pounds of thrust, good for a speed of Mach 0.925, very close to the speed of sound. Pilots benefit from Bombardier's proprietary Vision flight deck, which includes four displays and sidestick controllers. Advanced avionics include a synthetic vision system, weather radar, and satellite-based augmentation systems (SBAS). The Global 7500's 2024 list price was $75,000,000.
Gulfstream G700
One of the key specifications to know about the Gulfstream G700 is its speed: Mach 0.935, or slightly faster than the Bombardier Global 7500. The G700 is Gulfstream's contender to take back the business jet crown from Bombardier. To solidify its claim, the G700 offers more interior space with its 56-foot, 11-inch cabin. This gives the G700 enough room for five living areas, including a dining room and a galley, as well as a full master bedroom suite with a spa shower. To make passengers even more comfortable in the skies, the G700's cabin is pressurized to feel like 4,000 feet — less than the altitude of Denver — and the interior lighting can mimic sunrise and sunset.
The G700 can accommodate up to 19 passengers, but when configured with a galley and the Grand Suite and equipped with seats that fold flat into ergonomic beds, it can accommodate 13 passengers and sleep up to 8. Additional luxury touches include high-end finishes throughout the cabin and handcrafted leather seats. Cabin controls offer tactile feedback for ease of use.
The G700 is powered by a pair of Rolls-Royce Pearl 700 engines generating 18,250 pounds of thrust. In addition to its high top speed, it can maintain high-speed cruise at Mach 0.9 and long-range cruise at Mach 0.85. Its maximum cruise altitude is 51,000 feet, and it requires 5,995 feet of runway for takeoff. Pilots benefit from the Gulfstream Symmetry Flight Deck, sidestick controls, and advanced avionics. The G700 costs $75,000,000.
Airbus ACJ TwoTwenty
For $80 million, the most well-heeled buyers can acquire the Airbus ACJ TwoTwenty, a private jet version of Airbus's A220 airliner, complete with a built-in bedroom suite that's large enough for a king-sized bed and features an en-suite bathroom with shower. Its cabin is furnished to suit the needs and tastes of the wealthiest flyers. The abbreviation "ACJ" represents the Airbus Corporate Jet line, and the ACJ TwoTwenty is the first jet of that line and one of the the largest private jets in the world. It offers up to three times the cabin space of most large business jets.
With all that space, there are many configurations available for its six living spaces. It can be furnished with bedroom suites, conference rooms, and other luxurious and functional rooms. Passengers will enjoy excellent internet connectivity of up to 50 Mbps while in flight, along with features like electrochromatic window shades. With 786 square feet of cabin area, the ACJ TwoTwenty is like an apartment in the sky, and a plush one, at that. Airbus offers four signature cabin design themes from Sylvain Mariat.
The ACJ TwoTwenty is powered by a pair of Pratt & Whitney PW1500G engines, which are combined with advanced lightweight materials for maximum fuel efficiency. The result is 5,650 nautical miles of range and up to 12 hours of flight time. Fly-by-wire controls make the jet easy and enjoyable to fly.