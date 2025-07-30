5 Private Jets That Feature Full Bedrooms

Short of a megayacht, a private jet may be the ultimate lifestyle status symbol. When you own your own wings, you can travel on your own schedule and arrive when you want to, feeling refreshed and relaxed. You can even sleep on fold-out sleeper sofas on many jets, but in some of the larger classes of jets, the wealthiest of the wealthy can sleep in staterooms and enjoy showers. Talk about arriving refreshed!

Now, if you've ever bounced your way across the sky on a turbulent redeye flight, perhaps you'll question whether anyone can sleep on a much smaller plane. You might be surprised to learn that private jet flights actually tend to be smoother. Private jets fly higher than commercial airplanes, and at higher altitudes, jets experience reduced turbulence and less aerodynamic drag. Their cabins also tend to be pressurized to simulate atmospheric pressure at lower, more natural-feeling altitudes than the cabins of commercial airliners, thus reducing jet lag.

While many of the most expensive jets have celebrity owners or belong to tech billionaires, there are now companies that offer jets for charter as well as fractional jet ownership. So, while you'll still need a nine-figure net worth to own and maintain a private jet, there are options that make it easier for you to experience the bliss of sleeping in at 50,000 feet and arriving rested and ready for anything.