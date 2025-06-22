12 Of The Best Fighter Jets Built In The 1970s

Next up is an often-overlooked fighter jet that comes to us from the Nordic country of Sweden. Famously, the Saab 37 is the only aircraft in history that is confirmed to have gotten a positive missile lock on an SR-71 Blackbird, which is a terrifying thought.

The SR-71's entire point was to be so fast that nothing could catch it, and then, out of nowhere, a dorito-shaped jet from a country half the size of Texas manages to best it — that's just the Swedes for you. It was produced by Saab — yes, the same company that makes vehicles for the road, among other things — to replace the ageing and obsolete fighter jets that Sweden had at the time. Specifically, the Swedes wanted this new jet, nicknamed the "Thunderbolt", to replace both their Saab 32 Lansen strike aircraft, as well as the Saab 35 Draken reconnaissance aircraft, which the Saab 37 did quite well across its five-plus variants.

Interestingly, the engine for the Viggen came from Volvo, and was a turbofan unit producing approximately 28,000 pounds (125 kN) of thrust. This, coupled with the pound weight of the 37 Viggen meant that it had a top speed of Mach 2.1 (1,386 mph), a range of 1,243 miles, and a service ceiling of about 59,000 feet — all of which goes to say that it was potentially the most impressive plane of the 1970s, period.