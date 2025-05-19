What Does 'Su' Stand For On Russian Fighter Jets?

If you've spent any amount of time reading about fighter jets or watching the news coming out of the current wars in Ukraine or Syria, you've likely come across the names of several Soviet-era or otherwise Russian aircraft. MiGs and Tupolevs are fairly common in the sky wherever modern aircraft are fighting. Those aircraft are denoted by the prefixes "MiG" and "Tu," respectively. Another prefix, "Su," pops up occasionally as well. "Su" stands for "Sukhoi," another major Russian aircraft manufacturer.

Advertisement

Sukhoi is named after Pavel Sukhoi, an aircraft designer. The company itself started in 1939, designing aircraft to fight Nazi Germany. The aircraft designed during the Second World War didn't see much action and remain mostly footnotes in Soviet aviation history. However, aircraft produced during the Cold War in the 1950s through the early 1990s became much better known. One such aircraft is the Sukhoi Su-7/Su-22 "Fitter" fighter-bomber, which saw action not only in the Vietnam War, but also Desert Storm and the civil war in Syria under the flag of many different countries, even ones outside the Soviet Union. United States forces have shot down a number of Su-22 jets over the years.