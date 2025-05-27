How Did Embraer Get Started Making Jets? A Look At The Company's History

Embraer, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, started making jets shortly after it began making propeller-driven planes. The company was founded through Legal Decree on August 19, 1969, beginning operations on January 2, 1970. Embraer's first product was the Bandeirante, also known as the EMB 110. It was a turboprop twin-engine plane able to carry 15 to 21 passengers, designed for both military and commercial use. Embraer followed this up with its first jet, the EMB 326 Xavante. The Italian company Aermacchi designed it while Embraer assembled it in Brazil under license.

The Xavante completed its initial flight on September 7, 1971, becoming the first jet ever manufactured in Brazil. A total of 182 EMB 326 Xavantes were produced. Most (167) were purchased for the Brazilian Air Force, while nine went to Paraguay, and Togo bought six. During the 1980s, Embraer partnered with Italian companies Aermacchi and Alenia to develop the AMX, a single-engine fighter jet designed for attack missions. Following the failed CBA 123 Vector turboprop project of the early 1990s, company engineers went back to the drawing board and came up with a winner.

This was the ERJ 145, a narrow-bodied jet with two engines and a capacity for 37 to 50 passengers. Embraer achieved great success with this aircraft, which spawned a complete family of regional commuter jets, including the ERJ 135, ERJ 140, ERJ 145, and ERJ 145XR. This laid the groundwork for Embraer later becoming one of the world's best private jet manufacturers.

