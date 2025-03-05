What Are Embraer E2 Jets And Why Don't We Have Them In The US?

Back in 2013, SkyWest signed an order for 100 of Embraer's E175-E2, its smallest plane, but this order was canceled when the airline realized it was going to take quite some time for the E2 to become available. This is due to the United States "scope clause," which limited regional airliners to smaller jets with 76 or less seats and a take-off weight limit of 85,980 pounds. While the previous line of Embraer jets fit into this strict guideline, the E2 hasn't fit into the same standards as expected. The reason? The E2's focus on efficiency has ultimately surpassed the scope clause's limits, including the larger engines.

In 2016, Delta Air Lines pilot union voted to continue the ban on the E2 despite Embraer's argument that the line of jets would provide environmental improvements to the U.S. aviation industry. In 2022, further development of the E175-E2 program was suspended until 2027 — at least. The issue was revisited in November 2024, when Embraer CEO Arjan Meijer told investors that the company saw no changes to the U.S. scope clause but stated it was looking to train E2 pilots. In February 2025, Embraer confirmed that a four-year development pause of the E175-E2 program was approved.

Right now, the E175-E2 is stuck in limbo due to its 90 passenger seating and its larger engine, making it too large for the scope clause limitations and too small for mainline operation (the largest passenger aircraft, the Airbus A380 is 555 passengers). Embraer has continued to point out that the scope clause agreement should be changed to allow the E2, improving fuel efficiency of the country's airlines. It may be a while until airlines discuss these possible regulation changes.

