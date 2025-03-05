What Are Embraer E2 Jets And Why Don't We Have Them In The US?
Embraer is currently the third-largest aircraft manufacturer, with dozens of airlines utilizing Embraer jets' E-Jets line to make hundreds of thousands of flights around the United States — this includes SkyWest Airlines, Republic Airlines, and Envoy Air. The most popular from Embraer's E-Jet family is the E175, its success leading to Embraer to launch a new version of the jet, the E-Jet E2. The E2 has a focus on sustainability and efficiency, claiming to be the "world's most sustainable single-aisle aircraft," although the SE 200 prototype hopes to be even more efficient. The E2's sustainability is in part due to its ultra-efficient Pratt & Whitney 1000G GTF engines (who also made the incredible J58 Turbojet engine).
Embraer has sold almost 1,800 units from its first generation between the E170, E175, E190, and E195. For this reason, you'd think the E2 would do just as well — if not better. However, the E2 line isn't even being flown by any airlines in the United States. Right now, the E175-E2 is being delayed until 2027 after initially being announced for 2020 — and it's actually due to the engine that was meant to make it more efficient.
U.S. airline regulations hold E2 jet back despite fuel improvements
Back in 2013, SkyWest signed an order for 100 of Embraer's E175-E2, its smallest plane, but this order was canceled when the airline realized it was going to take quite some time for the E2 to become available. This is due to the United States "scope clause," which limited regional airliners to smaller jets with 76 or less seats and a take-off weight limit of 85,980 pounds. While the previous line of Embraer jets fit into this strict guideline, the E2 hasn't fit into the same standards as expected. The reason? The E2's focus on efficiency has ultimately surpassed the scope clause's limits, including the larger engines.
In 2016, Delta Air Lines pilot union voted to continue the ban on the E2 despite Embraer's argument that the line of jets would provide environmental improvements to the U.S. aviation industry. In 2022, further development of the E175-E2 program was suspended until 2027 — at least. The issue was revisited in November 2024, when Embraer CEO Arjan Meijer told investors that the company saw no changes to the U.S. scope clause but stated it was looking to train E2 pilots. In February 2025, Embraer confirmed that a four-year development pause of the E175-E2 program was approved.
Right now, the E175-E2 is stuck in limbo due to its 90 passenger seating and its larger engine, making it too large for the scope clause limitations and too small for mainline operation (the largest passenger aircraft, the Airbus A380 is 555 passengers). Embraer has continued to point out that the scope clause agreement should be changed to allow the E2, improving fuel efficiency of the country's airlines. It may be a while until airlines discuss these possible regulation changes.