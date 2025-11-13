5 Celebrities Who Own A Bombardier Global 7500 Private Jet

Few names in aviation carry the same weight as Bombardier, the Canadian company renowned for crafting some of the most luxurious business jets. And no other aircraft captures the brand's legacy better than its crown jewel, the Global 7500. First rolled out in 2018, the Bombardier Global 7500 scores high on the metrics that matter most: Speed and range.

The star of this show is the pair of General Electric (GE) Passport engines that deliver 18,000 pounds of thrust each. Slam these atop the Global 7500 and you get one of the fastest civilian aircraft, piercing the air just shy of the speed of sound at Mach 0.925. In 2024, the jet proved its worth by flying from New Delhi to Tokyo in a world record 7 hours. With a maximum range of 7,700 nautical miles, it also holds the silver medal in the ultra-long-range market; the ultimate title goes to Gulfstream G800's 8,200 nautical miles.

Space is a luxury in private aviation, and the Bombardier Global 7500 has plenty of it, plenty enough to rank among the most expansive in the industry. It features a four-section cabin layout: A club suite, a conference suite, an entertainment suite, and a private suite. When you put all this into consideration, it's no surprise that it's the bird of choice for the ultra-rich, regardless of its $75 million price tag. That said, here are five celebrities who own a Bombarider Global 7500.