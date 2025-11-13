5 Celebrities Who Own A Bombardier Global 7500 Private Jet
Few names in aviation carry the same weight as Bombardier, the Canadian company renowned for crafting some of the most luxurious business jets. And no other aircraft captures the brand's legacy better than its crown jewel, the Global 7500. First rolled out in 2018, the Bombardier Global 7500 scores high on the metrics that matter most: Speed and range.
The star of this show is the pair of General Electric (GE) Passport engines that deliver 18,000 pounds of thrust each. Slam these atop the Global 7500 and you get one of the fastest civilian aircraft, piercing the air just shy of the speed of sound at Mach 0.925. In 2024, the jet proved its worth by flying from New Delhi to Tokyo in a world record 7 hours. With a maximum range of 7,700 nautical miles, it also holds the silver medal in the ultra-long-range market; the ultimate title goes to Gulfstream G800's 8,200 nautical miles.
Space is a luxury in private aviation, and the Bombardier Global 7500 has plenty of it, plenty enough to rank among the most expansive in the industry. It features a four-section cabin layout: A club suite, a conference suite, an entertainment suite, and a private suite. When you put all this into consideration, it's no surprise that it's the bird of choice for the ultra-rich, regardless of its $75 million price tag. That said, here are five celebrities who own a Bombarider Global 7500.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner is one of the most notable owners of a Bombardier Global 7500. The billionaire fashion mogul acquired one in 2020 for $72.8 million, aptly dubbing it "Kylie Air." And the expenses don't end there; she reportedly spends $1.45 million yearly on it.Registered as N810KJ (with the numbers signifying her August 10 birthday) in the hands of her company, Rise and Shine Air LLC, Jenner's bird is awash with everything one would expect from an alum of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."
The exterior of the fuselage sports bubblegum pink stripes on top of a white background with silver splashes. Inside, it's also a pink party. The cream seats and upholstery that line the cabin have touches of hot pink, and neon lighting displays the Barbie-esque color. Jenner's attention to fashion detail suggests that no chair was unturned.
Like most celebrities with jets, Jenner's travels atop Kylie Air have been closely monitored by eco-conservationists, and they haven't been pleased so far. That's because the 28-year-old has taken flights that could be undertaken in no more than an hour, an infamous example being the 17-minute Van Nuys to Camarillo trip. Jenner defenders might cry, however, that it's not their makeup icon who has gone on one of the shortest recorded jet rides; that record belongs to Floyd Mayweather. "Kylie Air" joins "Kim Air," Kim Kardashian's Gulfstream G650 ER, as the only private jets in the Kardashian-Jenner family.
Jay-Z and Beyoncé
Jay-Z and Beyoncé stand unrivaled as America's ultimate celebrity power couple. Between them lies $3 billion in net worth, 60 Grammy awards, and a 2023-produced Bombardier Global 7500 business jet. The aircraft has tail number N44440 and serial number 70153. Keeping in line with the common practice of registering private jets under companies, Jay-Z registered the aircraft with MAV 4 LLC, a New York-based company he owns.
When talking Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and jets, it's hard to skip one mind-blowing gesture in 2012: When Queen Bey gifted her man a $40 million Bombardier Challenger 850 for Father's Day. Both aircraft remain in service, though it's their sleek, white Bombardier Global 7500 that has turned the most heads. Plane watchers spotted it in at least three locations outside America in the past two years, including Brussels, Barcelona, and Cologne.
There's a third aircraft tied to Jay-Z as well: A Gulfstream V. Its tail number, N444SC, nods to his 2017 album, "4:44," and his birth name, Shawn Carter. However, Jay-Z's lawyer has clarified that the jet belongs to the German apparel and shoe corporation, Puma, with the association stemming from the rapper's time as the brand's Creative Director for its basketball division.
Tyler Perry
Billionaire film mogul Tyler Perry is one of the more recent owners of the Bombardier Global 7500, taking delivery of it at an unspecified date in January 2025. Registered as N378TP ("TP" standing for his initials), the fuselage's livery mainly maintains its white background.
The only exception is a thin stripe of glossy metallic brown that runs from the nose and fully coats the tail section and engine nacelles. Tail number N378TP is the latest of three exotic birds owned by Perry. The 56-year-old also flies on an Embraer Lineage 1000 and a Gulfstream III (tail number N725TP). Perry's story in the air is an inspiring one.
For someone who owns three planes, it might come as a shock to learn that the filmmaker once had a fear of flying — a fear that worsened after the 9/11 attacks. Thanks to adopting flying RC (remote-controlled) planes as a hobby, he learned to overcome this fear. Now, he has a private pilot's license and has been known to take to the skies himself as a pilot.
Dwayne The Rock Johnson
WWE wrestler turned actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson belongs to the select few whose fleet features two jets as high-end as the Bombardier Global 7500 (tail number N1089) and the Gulfstream G650 ER. The former jet is the newer of the pair, acquired by Johnson in 2023.
It operates out of California's Van Nuys Airport under the watchful management of Silver Air, a premier private jet charter and management company. Details of the Global 7500 of the world's highest-paid actor (according to a 2024 report by Forbes) are hard to come by, as is the case for his Gulfstream G650 ER.
However, the latter made headlines on April 1, 2025, when it experienced a mid-air hydraulics overheating issue during a flight from Hawaii to Houston, Texas, en route to the United Football League's second-season opener. The Bombardier has also had its own share of high-profile hydraulic failures, although this time with a BD-700 belonging to Elton John rather than a Global 7500.
Matt Damon
We round off our list with Oscar-winning actor Matt Damon. You probably remember him as the carthweeling CIA operative, Jason Bourne, from the Bourne film franchise, or from blockbuster hits like "Saving Private Ryan," "Ocean's Eleven" (and its sequels), "Ford v Ferrari," and "Oppenheimer." Matt has built an incredible reputation in Hollywood and has the bank account to match.
The 55-year-old actor is estimated to be worth around $170 million, so it's no surprise that he's associated with the $75 million Bombardier Global 7500 private jet. His aircraft was produced in 2019, has the registration number N444WT, and is owned by a South Dakota firm, Whiskey Tango LLC.
With 75 flights logged in 2024, it's also quite the busy jet. Damon reportedly travels a lot within the U.S., sometimes taking really short flights like San Diego to Los Angeles. But the jet's flight record still reads like a luxury brochure. Featuring spots like the Gold Coast in Australia, Thessaloniki and Athens in Greece, and also the island nation of Fiji.