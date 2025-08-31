What Private Jet Does Rick Ross Fly? (And How Much Did It Cost Him?)

If you're even a casual follower of the world of modern hip hop, Rick Ross is a name you are undoubtedly familiar with. And even if you're not, it's still likely that you're familiar with the man's music, with tracks like "Hustlin'," "Aston Martin Music," "Money in the Grave," and "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," ranking among his many Billboard hits.

As you might expect, an artist with hits like those to his credit has indeed managed to put a few Benjamins in the bank. In Ross' case, the rapper is believed to have an approximate net worth of about $150 million. Ross has taken particular pleasure in flaunting his wealth and has even taken to stylizing his last name with dollar signs in lieu of the double S. The rapper recently entered the illustrious private jet tax bracket, too, procuring his very own Gulfstream G550 in 2023.

Ross — who famously refuses to ride in a self-driving car – claims he spent around six months deciding which jet best suited his needs, and announced the acquisition of his Gulfstream G550 via an Instagram post. Ross spent considerable time and money customizing the plane to his liking, completely overhauling the interior, and even coating the exterior of the haughty Gulfstream in black, splashing his own name on the side of the jet in gold paint.