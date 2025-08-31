What Private Jet Does Rick Ross Fly? (And How Much Did It Cost Him?)
If you're even a casual follower of the world of modern hip hop, Rick Ross is a name you are undoubtedly familiar with. And even if you're not, it's still likely that you're familiar with the man's music, with tracks like "Hustlin'," "Aston Martin Music," "Money in the Grave," and "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," ranking among his many Billboard hits.
As you might expect, an artist with hits like those to his credit has indeed managed to put a few Benjamins in the bank. In Ross' case, the rapper is believed to have an approximate net worth of about $150 million. Ross has taken particular pleasure in flaunting his wealth and has even taken to stylizing his last name with dollar signs in lieu of the double S. The rapper recently entered the illustrious private jet tax bracket, too, procuring his very own Gulfstream G550 in 2023.
Ross — who famously refuses to ride in a self-driving car – claims he spent around six months deciding which jet best suited his needs, and announced the acquisition of his Gulfstream G550 via an Instagram post. Ross spent considerable time and money customizing the plane to his liking, completely overhauling the interior, and even coating the exterior of the haughty Gulfstream in black, splashing his own name on the side of the jet in gold paint.
Ross likely shelled out big bucks for his private jet
As for why Rick Ross added the Gulfstream G550 to his stable of transportation options, the artist viewed the purchase as much a business opportunity as a luxury extravagance, claiming that the jet could eventually help him triple his already considerable wealth. It remains to be seen if the G550 will actually help him meet that lofty goal, particularly in lieu of the operating costs associated with owning a jet.
Ross has not publicly divulged what the acquisition of the G550 set him back. However, the cost of that Gulfstream model can reportedly range anywhere from around $15 million to well north of $30 million. Whatever the actual cost of the G550 was, Ross clearly spared no expense in customizing the jet inside and out, noting that the exterior paint job alone set him back some $500,000. As of 2024, Ross' customized Gulfstream G550 was valued at $35 million.
Buying and customizing a private jet is just the beginning of Ross' financial investment, as he still needs to fuel, maintain, and store his G550. Thankfully for Ross, the G550 is regarded among the market's more fuel-efficient offerings. In terms of storage, we do know that the artist houses his Gulfstream in a private hangar located at Miami's Opa Locka Airport. Ross also uses that hangar to house several fixtures of his extravagant automobile collection. Ross is also a lover of fine wines, with the hangar featuring a high-end wine cellar, which the artist is quick to note is also bulletproof.