5 Of The Most Fuel Efficient Private Jets In The Air Today

People prefer private jets over commercial airlines because not only do they provide a secluded space, but they also fly faster than commercial planes. Private jets can't just land anywhere, but they have dedicated airports, so security, immigration, and most importantly, privacy aren't much of a problem, unlike at commercial airports. Private jets come in all shapes and sizes, and their cost is sky-high. As the world moves towards reducing its carbon footprint, fuel efficiency has become a top priority for the aviation industry. Private jet companies are also shifting towards eco-friendly private jets, not only to reduce environmental impact but also to attract eco-conscious clientele.

Private jets traditionally burn large amounts of fuel — so much so that a 2-hour flight can generate more CO2 emissions than an average person produces in a year. Not only does opting for an eco-friendly private jet help achieve longer range, but it also often lowers the overall cost of private jet ownership. There are a lot of factors, such as the aircraft design, engine performance, weight, and others, that impact fuel efficiency.

In this guide, we have highlighted five of the most fuel-efficient private jets in each major category – VIP airliner, ultra long-range jet, large cabin jet, super midsize, and midsize jet – according to data by Private Jet Card Comparisons.