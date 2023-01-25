Here's Why Rapper Rick Ross Hasn't Ridden In A Tesla And Doesn't Trust Self-Driving Cars

Rick Ross owns a pretty enviable collection of cars, but he's especially known for his love of rare, vintage rides. Ross has even spat verses about Impalas, Chevies, and Lamborghinis in his songs. However, it appears that a Tesla — or any other self-driving car for that matter — won't become a part of his collection any time soon.

"I've never ridden in a Tesla and the reason being is because I've always had in the back of my mind, the government could tap into the brain of the car," Ross said on Instagram.

Further adding to his outlandish views, Ross argued that after tapping into the car's mind, the government will be able to tail his whereabouts and might order the car to bring him in for questioning.

Now, the rap mogul's concerns are not entirely unfounded. Cybersecurity experts are now increasingly seeing smart cars as an Internet of Things (IoT) device on wheels, and as such, the attack vectors could come in any shape and form. Moreover, It's not all hypothetical. Hacks for unlocking Tesla cars are already in the public domain. Just over a year ago, a teenage hacker claimed to have remotely unlocked the doors of over two dozen Tesla cars in 13 countries by exploiting a system vulnerability.