If you're looking for a new set of all-terrain tires at the moment, you've probably noticed how much choice there is in this particular segment. It also happens to be one of the most competitive, with just about every major tire manufacturer offering some pretty attractive options within different price ranges. One major aspect to consider with all-terrain tires that can make the choice a little easier, though, is that not all are built for the same thing. While some are designed for mud and the most rugged terrain, others bridge the gap between off- and on-road driving, which subsequently gives them more tire life.

Not all all-terrain tires come with a UTQG rating, with that Uniform Tire Quality Grading score being one of the key ways to judge how much tread life a tire should have. This is especially the case for LT (light-truck) sizes that aren't required to have them. However, there's plenty of choice for passenger or SUV tires with this rating readily available, helping us narrow down the best ones if tread life is the most important aspect for you here. Here's a closer look at 12 all-terrain tires with the best treadwear ratings you can buy.