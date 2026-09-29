12 All-Terrain Tires With The Best Treadwear Ratings
If you're looking for a new set of all-terrain tires at the moment, you've probably noticed how much choice there is in this particular segment. It also happens to be one of the most competitive, with just about every major tire manufacturer offering some pretty attractive options within different price ranges. One major aspect to consider with all-terrain tires that can make the choice a little easier, though, is that not all are built for the same thing. While some are designed for mud and the most rugged terrain, others bridge the gap between off- and on-road driving, which subsequently gives them more tire life.
Not all all-terrain tires come with a UTQG rating, with that Uniform Tire Quality Grading score being one of the key ways to judge how much tread life a tire should have. This is especially the case for LT (light-truck) sizes that aren't required to have them. However, there's plenty of choice for passenger or SUV tires with this rating readily available, helping us narrow down the best ones if tread life is the most important aspect for you here. Here's a closer look at 12 all-terrain tires with the best treadwear ratings you can buy.
Nokian Outpost APT
A lesser-known but still major European name in the industry, Nokian is a tire manufacturer that puts a lot of effort into its all-terrain products. In fact, the brand only offers tires built for winter and tough conditions in mind, with its Outpost range leading in the all-terrain segment. While Nokian doesn't offer as much choice as some other bigger names on this list, the Outpost APT does a lot of heavy lifting.
Starting with how long they'll hold up, the Nokian Outpost APT has a UTQG rating of 700 A A (higher numbers being better), slightly up on the likes of the WildPeak A/T Trail. Nokian also markets these tires as "all-purpose-terrain", putting everyday practicality next to off-roading at the top of the priority list. Using the brand's Amarid sidewall tech, they're well protected from the elements, as well as the bumpier roads you might be driving down. 3D sipes are used throughout the asymmetric tread pattern to maintain good grip on slippery roads, alongside small gravel guards in between the blocks.
Falken WildPeak A/T Trail
The flagship tire line for Falken in the all-terrain segment is the renowned WildPeak, which comes in five different, distinct forms. You have the choice of the most aggressive M/T and R/T tires, but if you want more of a blend of off-road capability with notably smoother on-road performance, the A/T Trail will be the best option.
Specifically designed for crossovers and larger SUVs, you get sizes from 15 inches up to 21 inches. Something that's consistent across all of the sizes, however, is the solid 680 A A UTQG rating, which is not bad at all for a tire that still leans toward the aggressive side. You also get a 65,000-mile tread life warranty. Falken uses a two-ply polyester build for the A/T Trail, which combines with the 3D sipe technology on the unique tread compound, making for one of the best-rated all-terrain tires that can bridge the gap to tarmac out there. As for pricing, smaller 15-inch sizes come in at just under $140 per tire, while the largest ones comfortably exceed $200.
Continental TerrainContact A/T 2
Continental is another brand that has a footprint in just about every tire segment, and while the brand's all-terrain tires aren't what it leads with most of the time, it's no surprise to see a super competitive set come from the German manufacturer. The choice is limited, though, with just the TerrainContact A/T options if you're set on going for Continental. The TerrainContact H/T is also available, but these fall into the touring category. The older model is still available, but the newer A/T2 offers the same UTQG rating of 680 A A or A B (depending on the size) as the original.
Another tire designed for SUVs and light trucks, the TerrainContact A/T2 essentially enhances each key element for better performance. You get a highly unique, aggressive tread pattern to hold as much grip as possible, along with zig zag grooves to help balance off-road performance with snow and wet conditions on tarmac. The A/T2 also gets the three-peak mountain snowflake rating, indicating high levels of performance in snowy conditions. The smallest size is for 16-inch rims, with only one $230 option at this end of the spectrum. A few 22-inch sets are the largest you can buy, coming in at around $320 per tire, as per Tire Rack.
Kumho Road Venture AT52
Since 2022, Kumho's flagship all-terrain tire has been the Road Venture AT52. This tire shares quite a few similarities with others on this list, with the South Korean manufacturer hovering around the mid-range price points while offering very competitive specs and build quality that's usually reserved for the more expensive brands like Continental. The AT52 is another designed with all-round versatility in mind, using an aggressive shoulder block for off-road with angled sipes embedded to help out in wet conditions.
Elsewhere, the five-pitch interlocking blocks are also designed to balance off-road performance with all-season adaptability, using a chip-resistant construction to help bolster that but also to improve the overall quietness and wear of the tire. Sizes range from 15 to 22 inches, and while Kumho doesn't give a UTQG rating for each of them, the sizes that do have a solid 680 A A UTQG rating. For pricing, you can expect to pay around $180 per tire for the smallest 15-inch options, and upwards of $370 for the biggest 22-inch tires.
Yokohama Geolandar A/T4 G018
Another Japanese brand competing at the very top of the all-terrain segment is Yokohama. In the all-terrain segment, Yokohama has one of the newest entries on this list in the form of the Geolandar A/T4 G018. The previous G015 model was and still is a great option, but if you want to maximize tread life, the newer tire will be the best option with an impressive 660 A B UTQG rating for non-LT options. For comparison, the G015 has a rating of 600 A B.
Yokohama unsurprisingly uses its best technology for its flagship all-terrain tire, reinforcing the symmetrical tread blocks in various ways. Embedded are the Edgetec grooves, which are the tiny, angled cutouts in the blocks that help dig into loose surfaces, whether that's off-road or in snow/rain. The brand's Enduro-compound and Geo-shield technologies are also used to protect all areas of the tire as much as possible.
While many tires on this list use an alternating shoulder block, the A/T4 goes for a single-pitch design to help minimize road noise. This is also one that has a massive amount of availability for size, going from 15 inches up to 22 inches for UTQG-applicable tires. Pricing can be anywhere from $175 to $380 if you have a pretty large rim.
Bridgestone Dueler A/T Ascent
Bridgestone has one of the largest lineups of tires you can buy at the moment, among its plethora of other products it makes. With different series of tires spanning from ultra-high performance summer tires to the heavy-duty Duelers, there's most likely a solid option from the brand no matter what you're looking for. The brand handles its names a little differently for some tires, though, specifically with the Dueler lineup. Not all are all-season tires, but the ones we're focusing on are the A/T Ascent, which compete at the forefront of the segment.
At first glance, this tire doesn't have such an aggressive tread design as some others on this list. It still uses a saw-tooth philosophy, but it's more uniform overall. The staggered, square shoulder blocks do a lot of heavy lifting on loose terrain. Bridgestone also engineers the center rib sitting between the tread blocks to not only enhance the off-road grip, but help reduce road noise as well. Also using the brand's ENLITEN tech, you get a 60,000-mile limited warranty and a 640 A B for the sizes that have a rating available.
Pirelli Scorpion All-Terrain Plus
The high-performance road tires are most likely what you associate Pirelli with as a brand, particularly with its established presence across the top classes of motorsport. The P Zero has been the flagship tire for the Italian outfit for a few decades now, but it puts the same effort into its other lines that also manage to come in under a few of its main competitors. In the all-terrain segment, it's the Scorpion All-Terrain Plus set that has the best Pirelli can offer here. Non-light truck tires come with a decent 640 A B UTQG rating, which is there or thereabouts with the top-performing all-terrain tires in this segment.
On paper, there isn't really an area where these tires fall dramatically behind, aside from owners reporting it doesn't perform quite as well in snowy conditions. It does carry the three-peak mountain snowflake rating, though, so you can still expect decent performance. Drier roads look to suit it better when it's not on the trails, which Pirelli kits it out for. Smaller sizes can be bought for under $200, with the larger 20-inch options moving out of the affordable range and sitting around $350.
General Grabber A/TX
Another brand to go for if you want a quality set of tires without spending top-tier prices is General. Owned by Continental, the brand has a pretty good overseer when it comes to tire tech, with the Grabber line being a great example of that. Similar to how Bridgestone does it with the Dueler, General uses the Grabber name for different tire types, with the Grabber A/TX being the flagship all-terrain model.
This tire goes for an aggressive, symmetrical tread design that you'll find is the case a lot of times on this list, staggering the blocks to maximize grip off-road. To protect the alternating shoulder blocks, the tires also put stone bumpers to help prevent any potential punctures and grip loss from bits getting stuck. As for the Continental tech, the Grabber A/TX gets Duragen, which further bolsters just about every aspect of the tire. You'll get a 60,000-mile warranty with these, along with a competitive 640 A B UTQG rating.
Goodyear Wrangler A/T Adventure With Kevlar
As one of the biggest tire manufacturers based in the U.S., it's no surprise to see Goodyear offer such a large selection of tires in every area. It's another brand that has quite a few different versions of the same tire name, and in the case of its all-terrain choices, the Wrangler series is the go-to. If you want good off-road performance coupled with long-lasting tread, the A/T Adventure with Kevlar will be a great choice, if you don't mind not getting the same sort of capability as with the likes of the Territory sets.
The balance between on and off-road use also means they won't do well on very harsh terrain, but the symmetrical tread design will be able to do the job in lighter applications. Goodyear makes sure to leave plenty of space between the blocks so nothing gets stuck. Durawall technology is used to help protect the sidewalls from cuts and chips as well. To finish, the DuPont Kevlar adds an extra layer of toughness. The LT options get more layers, but 640 A B UTQG rating with the standard tires won't be included. As standard, the A/T Adventure With Kevlar usually sits above the $200 mark.
Cooper Discoverer Road+Trail AT
A step down from Goodyear but still under the same company banner, Cooper has been owned by the American giant since 2021. While it's been one of the best brands at the affordable end of the market for decades, one of the biggest introductions since its acquisition is the Discoverer Road+Trail AT tire. Replacing the established AT3 4S, the newer tire gets plenty of assistance to be even more effective both on and off-road. Something that remains the same, though, is the 620 A B UTQG rating, with a 65,000-mile tread warranty on top.
Featuring three rows of interlocking tread blocks, Cooper puts more focus on the shoulder of this tire, having the tread go down the sidewall 50 percent further to help maintain solid traction off-road. The brand also focuses a lot of attention on the tread lugs, particularly running down the center rib to perform just as well in wet or snowy conditions, which it calls Winter Grip tech. The tire also carries the three-peak mountain snowflake rating to boot. As for pricing, Tire Rack has the smallest 15- and 16-inch sizes for just over $200, with the majority of larger ones sitting between $200 and $300 per tire.
Toyo Open Country A/T III
Toyo is another brand that has one of its most popular tires for sale at the moment fall into the all-terrain segment. Initially introduced in 2001, the Open Country name has been on some of the best all-terrain tires on the market, currently being led by the latest Open Country A/T III. The highly regarded tire came out in 2020 and still competes with the very best, although it's one of the lower-rated models on this list with its 600 A B UTQG rating. But compared to the segment as a whole, it's still one of the longest-lasting.
This tire is yet another to use an aggressive, symmetrical tread pattern, but takes extra steps to spread out the void area between the tread blocks to both keep the contact patch more even and clear debris more easily. It's also one of Toyo's tires that was designed using the T-Mode technology, which uses AI to simulate real-world stress levels to ensure it actually performs as intended.
More useful things like 3D sipes and shoulder lugs are also used for both on- and off-road traction as well. There's a tremendous amount of size choice at places like Tire Rack, ranging from $180 to $650 for the big LT ones. Of course, though, the 600 A B isn't included with the LT-marked tires.
Firestone Destination A/T2
Back to high-profile American tire manufacturers on the market, Firestone has been one of the industry leaders since it was founded back in 1900. Similar to the likes of Pirelli, Firestone has a strong presence in motorsport, being the exclusive tire supplier to IndyCar. As such, this is another brand that's commonly associated with its high-performance road tires, but the all-terrain offerings shouldn't be ignored. Positioned as a mid-tier tire, the Destination A/T2 is Firestone's all-terrain tire that can also double as a decent road tire, getting a good UTQG rating of 540 A B.
This rating isn't as high as others on this list, but still a solid number for a tire that's built to handle trails effectively. For its design, it also differs from a lot of the competition, having an uninterrupted center rib run between the two main rows of tread, doing even more than others to try and keep overall road noise to a minimum. The single-pitch shoulder block also helps out with that. You'll get a 55,000-mile tread life warranty with these tires, with pricing starting at around $200 for the smaller sizes on Tire Rack.