Here's How Long You Can Expect Your All-Terrain Tires To Last

If you're planning to use your vehicle for some light off-roading, you'll likely need all-terrain tires, which are designed to drive over dirt, sand, and mud rather than smooth pavement and urban landscapes. For this reason, all-terrain tires are meant to be extremely durable. They're made with stronger materials, have three-ply sidewalls, and deeper grooves for handling and grip.

Thanks to their durable construction, all-terrain tires generally last longer than a standard highway tire if you plan on taking your car off-roading. You can expect about 40,000 to 60,000 miles for the average all-terrain tire, although the exact mileage you get out of a set of tires depends on your vehicle model, how often you go off-roading, and your tire maintenance. All-terrain tires often cost more money than standard tires, so you'll pay more up front (except with these budget-friendly all-terrain tire options) — but won't have to replace your tires as often if you plan to routinely go off-roading.