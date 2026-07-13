7 All-Terrain Tires Under $250 Rated Well Online
Choosing which set of tires to buy can feel almost like deciding which car you want next. With so many options on the market, each excelling in different areas, it can be pretty tough to land on the right ones for your vehicle. But if you want a blend of on-road reliability with industry-leading off-road capability, going for a set of all-terrain tires is a no-brainer. This type of tire is generally designed for larger vehicles like SUVs and pickups, meaning it'll be quite difficult to find a set for a smaller car. However, if you do drive one of the former two types, there's no shortage of choice in 2026.
One common theme with all-terrain tires, though, particularly the very best ones, is that they're very expensive. Luckily, some manufacturers still offer outstanding performance without costing you too much, with quite a few models coming in under $250. Some of the following all-terrain tires lean further into on-road driving smoothness and others towards pure off-roading, but each of them is well-liked by its owners enough for us to recommend it. Here's a look at seven all-terrain tires you can pick up for under $250 that earn solid ratings across the board.
Falken Wildpeak A/T4W
Falken has a presence in several segments of the tire market, but one thing that's consistent is its strong focus on maximizing performance above all else. You have the Azenis range if you're looking for the ultimate levels of grip in warmer conditions and the Aklimate all-weather tires for year-round confidence, but when it comes to the brand's all-terrain options, the Wildpeak sets are undefeated.
The latest A/T4W gets plenty of positive reviews, further justifying its solid price point. Looking at the tire tread, you can instantly see how capable it'll be off the tarmac. Falken uses plenty of cutting-edge design features and technology here, notably the DURASPEC three-ply treadwall, which essentially reinforces the tire. It's only on select sizes, with the rest getting a two-ply wall instead.
Even so, the hundreds of reviews for the tire earn it excellent scores in all categories on Tire Rack, a trend echoed in feedback submitted on SimpleTire. Other design features, like the staggered shoulder blocks, provide greater stability, and the severe snow rating gives you more confidence in the lowest-grip conditions. There are dozens of sizes available for the Wildpeak A/T4W, with plenty of 15-, 16-, and 17-inch options priced below the $250 mark at Tire Rack.
Yokohama Geolandar A/T G015
Another major Japanese brand offering some of the most competitive tires in the performance segment is Yokohama. In a similar fashion to how the likes of Falken do things, Yokohama covers all bases with its tire lineup, with the new Geolandar A/T4 G018 set as the flagship in the all-season category. However, this tire doesn't have enough overall feedback from owners and subsequent ratings to properly judge against others on this list, but the older A/T G015 set is still more than deserving of consideration.
Regarding its tread design, this tire isn't quite as aggressive as some others on this list, but on the flip side, owners appreciate that it's a touch more pleasant to drive on the road. The A/T G015 uses a multi-pitch tread design that helps reduce road noise. It's still very much built with off-roading in mind, using the patented Endurocore construction to protect against cuts and chips and extend the tire's overall lifespan. You also get the crucial three-peak mountain snowflake rating as well. At places like Tire Rack, you can find 17-inch sizes that come in under $200, along with smaller 15- and 16-inch options. Some 18-inch ones with low aspect ratios also fall within the budget here.
BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2
While not quite on the level of its parent company, Michelin, BFGoodrich is still one of the best tire manufacturers on the market today. With the cutting-edge technology that Michelin uses trickling down to mid-range options, you get a more premium feel without having to pay the top-range prices Michelin itself charges. And while the French conglomerate does offer its own all-terrain tires, it uses BFGoodrich to properly hone in on the segment.
For reviews, there aren't many better than the long-standing All-Terrain T/A KO2. The newer KO3 tire could also appear on this list due to its strong ratings, but only a handful of sizes are priced under $250 across various outlets. Larger sizes of the KO2 are also pretty expensive, but more come in around the $170 to $220 mark at places such as Walmart and Tire Rack. Despite being older, the A/T KO2 still competes at the top, with features like the Baja-inspired CoreGrad technology that reinforces sidewall toughness and a serrated shoulder tread design to maximize traction on various surfaces. Not quite mud-terrain tire level, but more than capable of being pushed when it's slippery beneath the wheels.
Toyo Open Country A/T III
Another Japanese tire brand that boasts an incredibly strong reputation in this area is Toyo. The Open Country range has been a staple part of Toyo's lineup for decades now, giving it plenty of time to cement its place among the very best you can buy. In 2026, the latest entry in the series is the Open Country A/T III, which builds on the strong foundations of the previous two generations while enhancing overall versatility.
Being both a smooth highway tire and an off-road performer is the primary goal for the Open Country A/T, and judging by the reviews, it seems to succeed. Designed using the company's T-Mode AI development system to refine the tire's behavior as much as possible, the aggressive tread design features deep lateral grooves and 3D multi-wave sipes to provide plenty of grip on wet roads. For off-road performance, Toyo uses staggered shoulder lugs to keep as much of the tire on the ground as possible and offers three different design patterns, each prioritizing either off-road prowess or a better on-road feel.
For sizes within the 15 to 17-inch range, the Open Country A/T III can be picked up for well under $250 per tire from outlets such as Tire Rack. Many also come in under $200 as standard. As for the reviews, over 800 owners average a 4.5-out-of-5-star score, earning excellent ratings in off-road, wet, and dry conditions, as well as the three-peak mountain snowflake rating.
General Grabber A/TX
Leaning further into the more affordable, mid-range brands gets you to General Tire. Charging similar price points to the likes of Toyo, Continental-owned General has long offered some of the best value-for-money tires across different segments, with its all-terrain series being another go-to option for drivers looking for the best balance between off-road capability and on-road smoothness. Specifically, the Grabber range is among the best-reviewed on this list, with over 1,000 owners of the flagship A/TX very happy with their choice.
General's route to make its all-terrain tire as strong and effective as possible is through Durogen technology, which aligns with other tires in the segment in using a three-ply construction. Steel belts are also used to help the overall robustness while maintaining a consistent contact patch with the ground. This allows the super-aggressive, staggered tread blocks to do their thing, especially at lower pressure. To keep things quiet on the road, General also puts an absorption layer beneath the tread. Pricing for the Grabber A/TX at Tire Rack falls in line with other mid-range options, with smaller sizes available for $160 to $250 per tire.
Firestone Destination A/T2
Yet another mid-range brand that offers great value for money in the all-terrain segment is Firestone. Owned by Bridgestone, Firestone also benefits from having one of the leading manufacturers assist with tire development, which is no surprise given how popular Firestone's Destination series is. Within the all-terrain segment, it's the Destination A/T2 that keeps the brand well within contention, but unlike some rivals, these tires stick to a more traditional design to hone in more on the on-road driving experience.
Based on hundreds of owner reviews submitted to Tire Rack, the strongest point of the Destination A/T2 is its dry performance. It's still more than capable on rougher terrain, but the latter rating narrowly squeaks ahead. You've probably noticed that symmetric tread patterns aren't as popular on new all-terrain tires, but here they're used to full effect. Still, Firestone uses an aggressive shoulder tread to help the tires dig into the dirt, coupled with the interlocking 3D sipe tech to make them tougher and longer-lasting. Whether you purchase the tire through Firestone itself or another outlet, only a few of the larger sizes cost more than $250. Plenty of 15-, 16-, and 17-inch options come in comfortably under.
Goodyear Wrangler Territory AT
Stepping up to the more premium tire manufacturers, Goodyear is a long-standing rival to Michelin and Continental, offering a wide array of top-tier models across almost every segment. However, to reach as many customers as possible, the American brand also produces much more affordable tires than its flagships. In the all-terrain segment, the Wrangler range offers plenty of models, led by the DuraTrac RT.
There's also the Wrangler Territory AT, another tire that isn't as aggressive as some others on this list, aiming to balance on-road and off-road performance almost equally. Other options, like the All-Terrain Adventure tire, are a step further towards off-road capability, but based on the metrics we're using here, the Territory AT has stronger average ratings from owners. A popular OEM choice, these tires are frequently cited as the biggest selling point for their symmetrical tread pattern, like the Destination A/T2. To ensure it can handle light off-roading, though, the deep, staggered tread blocks align with the essential characteristics of all-terrain tires. Through Goodyear, the Territory AT starts at $185, while Tire Rack sells some sizes for almost $20 less.
Methodology
To select the all-terrain tires for this list, we first made sure that you can purchase them for below $250 per tire at various outlets, including Tire Rack, Simple Tire, and Walmart. Once again, using these outlets, we selected only models with at least 100 user ratings averaging at least a four-out-of-five-star score.