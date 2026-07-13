7 All-Terrain Tires Under $250 Rated Well Online

Choosing which set of tires to buy can feel almost like deciding which car you want next. With so many options on the market, each excelling in different areas, it can be pretty tough to land on the right ones for your vehicle. But if you want a blend of on-road reliability with industry-leading off-road capability, going for a set of all-terrain tires is a no-brainer. This type of tire is generally designed for larger vehicles like SUVs and pickups, meaning it'll be quite difficult to find a set for a smaller car. However, if you do drive one of the former two types, there's no shortage of choice in 2026.

One common theme with all-terrain tires, though, particularly the very best ones, is that they're very expensive. Luckily, some manufacturers still offer outstanding performance without costing you too much, with quite a few models coming in under $250. Some of the following all-terrain tires lean further into on-road driving smoothness and others towards pure off-roading, but each of them is well-liked by its owners enough for us to recommend it. Here's a look at seven all-terrain tires you can pick up for under $250 that earn solid ratings across the board.