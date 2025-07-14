What Are Mud-Terrain Tires, And Can You Use Them On The Highway?

Mud-terrain tires are easy to spot as they look aggressive and chunky, and are usually mounted on vehicles that clearly aren't afraid of a little dirt. Their rugged design choice comes to fulfill a specific purpose — these tires are built for serious off-road use. Mud-terrain, or M/T tires are designed to grip onto the kind of surfaces regular tires can't handle — for instance, deep mud, loose soil, jagged rock paths, and more. They use a more aggressive tread design with wide gaps, along with tougher rubber and reinforced sidewalls to survive brutal trails.

While they shine off the road, what happens when the road turns smooth again? Can you use them on the highway? Technically, yes — just like your drift tires are road legal, most M/T tires are good to go on the streets and will get you where you need to go. However, using them for daily highway driving isn't always practical. They can be loud, reduce ride comfort, and wear faster on pavement. So, unless your vehicle spends a good chunk of time off-road, they might not be the most efficient choice for everyday use.