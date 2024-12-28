Off-Roading Tire Pressure: When You Should Air Down And Why

Traditional automotive logic dictates that you should always keep your tires at their optimal pressure, as dictated by the driver's side placard. After all, proper air pressure helps your vehicle to move safely and cleanly along a flat road while protecting the metal and mechanical components of your wheels. The idea of driving a car with partially deflated tires seems like a bad idea on paper, and in most circumstances, it is. However, there is one particular instance where partially deflated tires may actually serve you better: off-roading.

Off-roading vehicles like Jeeps have stronger, more robust tires and wheels for unpaved, uneven terrain. However, there are some terrain types that even these kinds of tires may have difficulty tackling. It's in this particular case where partially deflating your tires, or "airing down" to use the common terminology, can actually go a long way toward improving your drive and protecting your vehicle. Before you go poking a hole in your tires, you should know that airing down should only be used on certain types of terrain and only if you deem it to be necessary.