Where Are Falken Tires Made, And Who Owns The Company Today?

Some gearheads will tell you that where a tire is made says a lot about how it performs, how long it lasts, and if it can take on the roads you throw at it. For Falken, that story starts in Japan but stretches far beyond. The company has three major plants in its home country. They include Shirakawa, Izumiotsu, and Miyazaki.

Of the three, Shirakawa is the largest, with the ability to churn out over 10,000 tons of tires every month for buses and trucks. The plant has been up and running since 1974, and continues to be Falken's largest plant in Japan in terms of production output. Then there's Izumiotsu, situated only a short distance from Osaka. It is Falken's oldest plant in Japan, having opened its doors as far back as 1944, and is currently responsible for more specialized products, such as tires for motorcycles and farm applications. Rounding things out is Miyazaki, which opened in the mid-1980s, making it the youngest of the three, but efficient enough to nearly match Shirakawa in production capacity.

That said, Falken doesn't confine its entire production line to Japan, and there are reasons for that. Its parent company, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, runs state-of-the-art factories in the U.S., China, Brazil, Turkey, and South Africa, all aimed at meeting global demand and streamlining distribution.