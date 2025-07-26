How Often Should Tires Be Rotated? Here's What You Need To Know

If you want your car to last long (all without compromising performance), you need to keep up with simple automotive care routines. One of the most basic things you can do is ensure your tires are in ideal condition. After all, tires are what support your vehicle, and they usually take more of a beating. When they do, you'll likely spend hundreds of dollars on a new set. That's why engaging in regular maintenance like wheel alignment, checking tire pressure, and of course, tire rotation is crucial.

Rotating your tires is one maintenance step that often flies under the radar; it always seems like a minor job. However, to keep your tires as reliable as possible (even these durable summer tires), you'll have to rotate your tires regularly. Skipping it can lead to uneven wear and subpar tire performance. Plus, you risk reducing your car's efficiency and creating safety hazards due to compromised handling, especially in adverse weather conditions.

Unlike brake pads that come with obvious warning signs, tires wear down inconsistently and quietly. So, it's challenging to know when and how often to rotate them. When it comes to tire rotation, there's no one-size-fits-all answer on how often this should be done. The general rule of thumb is that you should rotate the tires every 3,000 to 5,000 miles. That often aligns perfectly with routine oil changes, so it should be easier to remember. Still, factors like your tire type, driving habits, and your vehicle's drivetrain all play a crucial role in determining this