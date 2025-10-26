You Might Want To Think Twice About Using All-Terrain Tires For Highway Driving

As the saying goes, "a jack of all trades is a master of none" — and that sentiment fits perfectly in the world of tires. Accordingly, all-season tires can grip decently in both summer and snow but will never do as good a job as ultra-high-performance or winter tires. On the other hand, purpose-built tires, like off-road tires, tend to outperform general-purpose ones in extreme conditions but fall short once taken outside of said environments. All-terrain (A/T) tires fit somewhere between all-season and off-road tires. This inherently means they compromise on both ends to be decent.

According to performance testing, A/T tires have longer stopping distances compared to highway all-season tires, especially in wet conditions. All-terrain tires affect MPG numbers since a more aggressive tread increases the rolling resistance of a tire. Consumer Reports also found that road-focused tires handle better, have more traction, and are quieter, both in wet and dry conditions. This is why you might want to think twice about using A/T tires for highway driving. Here is everything you need to know about using A/T tires — what makes them shine and where they fall short.